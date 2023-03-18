BBC NI chief’s mum entitled to her own views, insists broadcaster

The BBC has insisted its programming will not be influenced by politics after the mother of the corporation’s regional interim director announced she is standing as a TUV candidate in May’s council elections.

Adam Smyth became director of BBC Northern Ireland on an interim basis in January 2022 and has worked for the public broadcaster for 27 years.

On Friday, the Belfast Telegraph revealed his mum Anne is running in East Belfast’s Titanic ward where the party believes it has an “excellent chance” of winning a seat in the May ballot.

The 72-year-old, whose husband Clifford is a leading Orange historian, stressed that the couple’s politics should not be confused with their son’s opinions.

Now, Mr Smyth’s employer has offered assurances that impartiality will not be compromised at Broadcasting House.

“The parents of BBC staff are entitled to their own views and beliefs,” a BBC spokesperson told this newspaper.

“None of this affects BBC decision-making or output.”

Mrs Smyth, who has known TUV leader Jim Allister from the early 1970s when they were members of the DUP association at Queen’s University along with Sammy Wilson, previously said her four children were raised to be “free-thinking”.

“They were never rail-roaded into sharing our views. Adam is very much his own man with his own opinions,” she said.

“We have friendly arguments — even heated discussions — from time to time. Adam has a reputation for being completely impartial, fair-minded, and even-handed in his job.”

The Glasgow-born pensioner, who drifted away from unionist politics after graduating with a law degree in the early 1970s before becoming a civil servant, was the daughter of a senior Orangeman and met her husband through the institution.

She said she is looking forward to the election battle.

“I became active in the TUV about four years ago and am now secretary of its Belfast branch,” Mrs Smyth said.

“I have always held Jim Allister in high regard, and I admire the party’s strong moral stance on issues like abortion and same-sex marriage.”

The TUV candidate also endorsed support for the party’s position on the protocol bill.

“I’m very much in agreement with the party’s principled stance on opposing an Irish Sea border and on sharing power with Sinn Fein,” she said.

“I was initially hesitant when asked to stand for election because I’m 72 and I like to see young people coming forward.

“But I think I bring real life experience to the table, and it’s a bit hypocritical to complain about how things are and not be prepared to step up to the mark yourself.”

Mrs Smyth’s son Adam, who began his career as a reporter, is a highly respected figure in BBC NI.

He was appointed head of news and current affairs here in 2018 and tasked with leading regional output across television, radio and digital platforms.

However, last year Mr Smyth was accused by the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland of snubbing the community after he defended the corporation’s decision to axe live coverage of the Twelfth which his father once provided the commentary for.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was among unionist politicians who urged the BBC to reconsider, but the broadcasting organisation stuck to its decision.