BBC NI director defends decision to remove MLA from airwaves

BBC Northern Ireland director Adam Smyth has defended a decision to remove SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole from the airwaves during a conversation about the threat of loyalist paramilitary violence.

The South Belfast MLA was cut off after presenter Stephen Nolan objected to remarks about the chairman of the Loyalist Communities Council, an umbrella group for the UVF, UDA and Red Hand Commando paramilitary groups.

It followed David Campbell warning of a “credible threat” if unionism and loyalism is “continually undermined”.

On BBC Talkback questions were asked about that decision.

Mr Smyth, who was appointed as the new director of BBC NI at the start of this month having served as interim director since December 2021, stood over that choice.

Addressing SDLP complaints about the treatment of Mr O’Toole, he told BBC Talkback: “Making a news programme, you’re handling really difficult material all of the time. You have to be editorially and legally on top of your game.”

Mr Smyth continued: “You will make a decision, as the Nolan team made a decision in the case of Matthew O’Toole, from time to time where an interview has to be stopped because we’re getting into territory where an interview is either editorially or legally risky.

“That’s why we took the decision that we took that day. And that decision was backed by our head of legal at BBC.

“And I’m sorry that we did not explain that as clearly as we should have. And I’m also sorry that there are people out there who would manipulate that to fulfil a narrative.”

Matthew O'Toole was removed from BBC Radio Ulster's The Nolan Show

The SDLP said it is “concerned about the balance of editorial decisions” taken by the BBC to platform unelected spokespersons describing “credible threats” from proscribed paramilitary groups while legitimate criticism from elected representatives is curtailed.

“Our party believes in fulsome debate, but it is especially important that elected officials, including the Leader of the Opposition at Stormont, are able to speak on behalf of those who elected them and to challenge the threat of violence.”

Addressing criticism of TUV leader Jim Allister receiving disproportionate airtime, Mr Smyth described a “purist mentality” in Northern Ireland about the types of people who appear on programmes as “mad” and said the BBC is not “conferring moral legitimacy on anyone”.

During an extensive interview the BBC director was also accused of having a Belfast-centric approach to output as he talked up plans to boost its economy while cutting output at Radio Foyle.

The new BBC Radio Foyle schedule is due to commence next week, with the Breakfast Show cut from two hours to a half-hour show, newly titled The North West Today.

The public broadcaster insists there will be a “significant enhancement” of digital news provision from the BBC’s newsroom in Foyle.

He spoke of central BBC’s attitude to BBC NI in that original discussions to refurbish Broadcasting House and make it a state-of-the-art building has reduced in cost from over £100m to £48m, which Mr Smyth believes is positive news in the current economic climate.

“The bigger story here is what our contribution is to the local economy, what our contribution is to the city centre economy in Belfast and how we can play into that more,” he told BBC Talkback.

“And we’ve got great plans that people will see in the months ahead, about how we’re placing ourselves right at the heart of that experience in Belfast and what it is to live and work in the city centre,” Mr Smyth said.

At present the BBC has a workforce of around 600 in Belfast and about 30 at Foyle, which is expected to be reduced following cuts to the Breakfast Show.

Recent protest outside BBC Radio Foyle (Picture Martin McKeown)

On the Radio Foyle issue, Mr Smyth said he took on board the views of politicians to retain a 30-minute news programme at a “peak time” of 8.30am.

“We’re taking some of the money from Foyle and reinvesting it in high-quality, high-impact video, because all of our research tells us that the value of the licence fee is very closely associated in the public’s mind with what they’re getting on iPlayer,” he told Talkback.

Savings would be made by voluntary means, he said, and there are roles for everyone at risk at Foyle. However, it has been disputed that such guarantees have not been put in writing to affected staff.

The overall rationale is correct, he said, as “massive behavioural change” is taking place and the available audience in the north-west in linear terms is “very small” with growth in Foyle.

Speaking on the show, Paul Gosling, a writer and commentator with a focus on the economy, said he was “really concerned” about comments regarding the BBC supporting Belfast’s economy as it is a “wonderful city”, but rather the BBC has a duty to support the economy and interests of people across NI.

“That really is the concern people in Derry have — that, actually, too often in the past Radio Ulster has sounded like Radio Belfast — and we need to have diversity,” he added.

DUP MP Gregory Campbell said the problem with BBC NI is that people feel its output is “biased”.

“Far from narrowing down Foyle’s options, they [the BBC] should be widening them to take account of the wider north-west, and even west, of Northern Ireland,” he said, believing it should become a regional station for the west of NI.

Meanwhile, People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin has accused Mr Smyth of “ramming through a vicious attack and Tory-engineered cuts” on Radio Foyle that has left workers and people across the north-west stunned.