BBC's Nolan's surprise at Iris Robinson hug after affair coverage

BBC Radio presenter Stephen Nolan revealed his surprise at getting a hug from Iris Robinson in a petrol station after his coverage of her affair.

He revealed the encounter on his morning Radio Ulster show while discussing the career of outgoing BBC political editor Mark Devenport and the need for diplomacy while challenging politicians but also keeping lines of communication open.

Mr Devenport recalled visiting the home of former First Minister and DUP leader Peter Robinson after his wife's affair with a young businessman was revealed.

Peter Robinson faced the cameras to say he had forgiven his wife.

Mr Devenport talked of the tense atmosphere in the home and how difficult it was given the trauma the family were going through.

He said it would have been easy for the BBC to have been "cut out of the deal" given how the Spotlight programme had been the one to carry out the investigation into the matter.

"I'll never forget that night," said Mr Nolan.

"We covered that story day-in and day-out for many, many weeks.

"Many years later Peter Robinson, to his credit, reached out to me and I think we had done some pretty uncomfortable broadcasting that he had to hear.

Stephen Nolan and Peter Robinson

"And he reached out to me and he had lunch with me and he has had lunch with me on a number of occasions since and we have spoken over the phone.

"And I was in a petrol station one day and someone came up and to me and hugged me and asked how I was.

"And it was Iris Robinson. And I just... It was that line of me doing my job as a journalist with very, very uncomfortable broadcasting for Iris Robinson who was at the heart of that very personal story.

"When she saw me many years later she came over and hugged me and asked if I was alright.

"And it just remember thinking, this job, we need to remember the people at the centre of this story."

Outgoing BBC NI political editor Mark Devenport

Mark Devenport said he did not think many politicians would regard him as a "buddy" given the need to inform the public of important stories - and how they might not want them revealed.

"Because they would know there was that line... but at the same time you have to have friendly cooperative relations with every one as you don't know where the next story will break or where the information will come from."