Beattie complains to office of Standards Commissioner over two Tweets by Martina Anderson

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie has made a complaint to the Northern Ireland Assembly Commissioner for Standards and Privileges about two Tweets by Sinn Fein MLA Martina Anderson.

Mr Beattie said he believes the Tweet, which was sent on August 25, is designed to discourage people from a nationalist background applying for the Victims Payment Scheme (VPS).

There is no commissioner currently in post but Mr Beattie said he hopes the matter will be addressed when one is appointed.

He has also called for Ms Anderson's resignation.

It's after the Foyle MLA this week apologised for a Tweet claiming a compensation scheme for those injured in the Troubles was “mainly for those who fought Britain’s dirty war”.

The comment sparked anger and hurt among the victims’ community, many of whom have been campaigning for years to secure the payments which have been repeatedly delayed due to political rows over who should qualify.

Ms Anderson deleted her original Tweet amid widespread backlash.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Mr Beattie said her remarks have created "huge and lasting hurt" and said a second Tweet sent by Ms Anderson is "even more harmful" than the first.

Ms Anderson's Tweet reads: "All Victims should qualify for the pension. It reflects the Brit Gov policy & only its narrative of the conflict. It’s given legal protection to Brit armed forces who killed or injured or tortured Irish citizens during the conflict. NO to Discrimination Criminalisation Exclusion."

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Mr Beattie said he believes this Tweet is harmful because some victims may believe if they apply for a victims' pension, they are supporting UK policy.

"The reason this is so incredibly harmful is that Ms Anderson is stating that the VPS is an extension of UK Government Policy and only reflects its narrative of the Troubles," he said.

"This could lead to those who are entitled to this pension and who come from a nationalist background, not applying for it, simply because they believe the Sinn Fein propaganda line and believe that if they do apply, they are supporting UK policy and the UK’s narrative of the Troubles.

"This is damaging to all communities and it is obviously false."

Sinn Fein’s Martina Anderson (right) with deputy leader Michelle O’Neill at the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland after handing in her nomination papers to run in the European elections.

To apply for the pension does not mean you are supporting any narrative of the Troubles or UK policy, Mr Beattie said.

"The pension is clear- it acknowledges all sections of the community with long term, life limiting injuries caused during the Troubles and only omits those from all communities who injured themselves whilst undertaking an illegal action," he added.

"My second complaint is around the false statement that British Armed Forces will receive legal protections though this VPS legislation. I challenge Sinn Fein to show where those legal protections are. This is creating division, it is deliberate in doing so, and that is against the code of conduct we should expect of any MLA.

"Martina Anderson cannot backtrack on this last tweet, the media cannot ignore what she is doing and she must resign forthwith."

Sinn Fein, on behalf of Martina Anderson, has been asked for a comment in relation to this story.