Beattie will have my full support if he becomes UUP leader, insists Butler

UUP MLA Robbie Butler has said he is giving Doug Beattie his full support should he become the next party leader.

Mr Butler announced earlier this week that he would not be standing to become leader of the party.

On Friday he insisted he’s comfortable with his decision, and said the party will be in great hands should the Upper Bann MLA go on to be named as the successor to Steve Aiken next week.

Good natured banter on social media channels and jokes about mud wrestling for the job quickly marked the two, both named as contenders almost as soon as Mr Aiken announced his decision to step down, as great friends.

But behind the honour, there was serious consideration.

In the end, Mr Butler said that friendship and respect for his party colleague was one of the reasons why he elected not to put his name forward for a contest this time round.

“The thoughts about being leader of the UUP were serious,” he said.

“I said last week I would make a decision by Wednesday and I did.

“I had a long two days deciding and in the end had it not been Doug putting himself forward for leadership I might have thought differently.

“But the timing wasn’t right. I had to think what was right for the party and for me.”

Now Mr Butler said he’s right behind Mr Beattie as the man to take the Ulster Unionists into a new era, and said he’s excited about what the party can achieve under the leadership of his friend.

“I have no doubt that Doug will make an excellent leader, if he is the only candidate, or if he was to win a challenge.

“I think it’s exciting times for the Ulster Unionist Party and a potentially exciting time for politics in Northern Ireland.

“The electorate is starting to demand and drive change. They want people to politik differently. That’s what I think we’ll be able to deliver differently in the future.

“Whatever role he sees me in, I’ll be right behind him.”