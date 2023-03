Belfast Alliance councillor joins UUP: ‘My pro-Union views had left me feeling isolated,’ says Carole Howard

Belfast city councillor quits the party to join Ulster Unionists saying that she has been impressed by Doug Beattie’s ‘progressive vision’

Looking forward: Belfast City councillor Carole Howard is changing from the Alliance Party to the UUP. Credit: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Suzanne Breen Sun 12 Dec 2021 at 22:50