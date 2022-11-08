Belfast assembled missiles intended for Ukraine could be ‘reverse engineered’ by Iran after falling into hands of Russia

An anti-tank missile which is partly assembled by the Thales Group at the firm’s factory in Belfast could have been transported to Iran after falling into the hands of Russia.

According to Sky News, a security source has claimed a Russian military aircraft secretly flew the NLAW anti-tank missile, a US Javeline anti-tank missile, a Stinger anti-aircraft missile and around 140m Euros in cash to an airport in Tehran back in August.

Thales – which has a factory in east Belfast and an operation in Crossgar – assembles a number of weapons which have been used in the Ukraine conflict.

The French company took over what was Shorts Missile Systems in 2001 and supplies a range of weapons to the Ministry of Defence and others.

It employs around 650 locally, with the Belfast factory designing and manufacturing two weapons which have been used in Ukraine — the LNM and the STARStreak missile.

It also assembles Saab’s next generation light anti-tank weapon (NLAW).

Read more Workers at Belfast-based missile manufacturer Thales vote in favour of strike action

Both former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and current PM Rishi Sunak have previously visited the Belfast factory to inspect the NLAW system.

According to the anonymous security source, the weapons had been part of a shipment of UK and US equipment intended for the Ukrainian military.

The source also told Sky News Iran could seek to potentially “reverse-engineer” the weapons and use them “in future wars”.

Satellite images received by Sky appear to show two Russian military cargo planes at an airport in Tehran on August 20.

Rishi Sunak visiting the Belfast factory during a hustings event

It is understood by the source the transportation of the cash and equipment is part of a deal between the two countries in exchange for Iran supplying Russia with more than 160 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including 100 Shahed-136 drones.

It is also reported the government in Tehran has agreed to supply more of the drones in a further deal, alongside bigger and more sophisticated ballistic missiles to Russia.

Speaking to Sky News, Vadym Prystaiko, the Ukrainian ambassador to the UK, said if the reports were confirmed this would “pose a real, real threat".

"If they [Iranian ballistic missiles] come in numbers, we will have real trouble,” he added.

Iran has dismissed the missile allegation as "completely false" but admitted to supplying "a limited number of drones" to Moscow.

However, according to the Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian this happened before the Russian invasion of Ukraine back in February.

Formerly known as Thomson-CSF until a rebrand in 2000, Thales has had a long local connection dating back to 1936, working with Shorts for years before taking over its missile systems arm at the turn of the millennium.

Thales Group has been contacted.