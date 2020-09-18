Belfast-born MP slammed by cousin as ‘no better than Farage’ on Twitter

Belfast-born MP Conor Burns has been slammed by his cousin on Twitter who claimed the Brexiteer was “no better than Farage”.

The Conservative MP, who was forced to resign as trade minister in May this year after being found guilty of breaching parliamentary privilege, attempted to downplay the Twitter spat.

It came after he responded to a tweet by US Presidential candidate Joe Biden in which the Democrat said the Good Friday Agreement must not become a casualty of Brexit.

Responding to former Vice-President Biden, Mr Burns wrote: “Would you like to discuss the Good Friday agreement? It is also called the Belfast Agreement so it doesn’t offend both traditions.

“Did you actually know that? I was born in NI and I’m a Catholic and a Unionist. Here if you need help.”

Mr Burns’s cousin Stevie responded saying the MP for Bournemouth West "no better than Farage".

The MP responded saying: “2020 clearly is not the year of cousin love” before later tweeting: “Being attacked by a cousin may be upsetting for some. When he is one of roughly 30 and not seen him for 30 years it’s cool.”

Mr Burns, who was born in Belfast before his family moved to Hertfordshire, resigned as trade minister and was suspended from parliament earlier this year after he tried to “intimidate a member of the public” over a financial dispute with his father, a Commons investigation found.

He was found to have breached the code of conduct for MPs after the publication of a report that said he had used his position as an MP to “attempt to intimidate” a member of the public into doing as he wished over a financial dispute involving his father.

The dispute related to private family interests and he “persisted in making veiled threats” to use parliamentary privilege to “further his family’s interests” during the course of the investigation, the Commons standard committee said.

Downing Street announced he had stood down from the Department of International Trade after the committee recommended he should be suspended from Parliament for seven days.

Speaking at the time, a Downing Street spokesman said: “Conor Burns has resigned as minister of state for international trade following a report from the Parliamentary commissioner for standards. A replacement will be announced in due course.”

Mr Burns was a campaigner for Brexit during the EU referendum in 2016 and was a close friend of former Conservative Prime Minister Lady Thatcher towards the end of her life.

Writing to Mr Burns after his resignation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked him for his “unstinting loyalty over recent years” and said he would “continue to add much from the backbenches”.