Belfast-born Tory MP Conor Burns was ‘traumatised over his humiliating sacking’

Belfast-born Conservative MP Conor Burns has spoken of being “traumatised” over his “humiliating” and “egregious” sacking from his ministerial post over allegations of sexual misconduct, from which he was later exonerated.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, the former Northern Ireland Office minister also described ex-Prime Minister Liz Truss’ leadership reign as a “sort of Mr Bean tribute act”.

Back in October of last year, Mr Burns, who is gay, was sacked from his post as trade minister following allegations that he touched a man’s thigh at a hotel bar during the Tory Party conference. He was also suspended as a Tory MP, before subsequently being cleared of misconduct and having the whip restored.

The Tory MP — who was born in north Belfast during the Troubles before his family moved to Hertfordshire, away from the “corset of sectarian identity” when he was eight-years-old — said the circumstances behind his sacking were “farcical”.

His sacking came during Ms Truss’ tenure as Tory leader. “I never thought I’d see a day when the leader of the Conservative Party, of all parties, would so casually, so easily cast aside the ancient principle of innocent until proven guilty to destroy someone,” Mr Burns said.

“I was frankly traumatised.”

Mr Burns said he received no apology from the whip’s office, or party HQ, when he was later exonerated after what he describes as a “drive-by shooting”.

The MP for Bournemouth West said he believes his praising of Ms Truss’ leadership rival Kemi Badenoch played a “huge role” in his sacking, and also alluded to homophobia possibly being a factor in the incident.

When asked if he feels this was the case, Mr Burns nodded and said: “Look at the recent composition of cabinets. There isn’t currently a gay member of the cabinet.

“There wasn’t a gay member under Truss. I don’t think there was under Boris.

“And gays are not under-represented in the parliamentary party.”

Mr Burns previously said his sexuality had been no impediment to his political career, but when asked if he would still say that he replied: “No, I would not.”

“What I don’t want to do is come across as a pleading, moaning victim, right?” he added.

He said that, when he was cleared of misconduct, PM Rishi Sunak said to him: “You have earned the admiration and respect of so many people with the dignity with which you have publicly handled this.”

Mr Burns said he told Mr Sunak: “I realise you had nothing to do with this. Nor did you have a role in tanking the UK economy and decimating our poll lead. But while you’re trying to clear those up, I’d like you to add [my sacking] to the list of Trussterf***s that you clear up.”

Mr Burns said he found Ms Truss “utterly untroubled by the rationality and emotions which would govern the lives of others”.

“The tragedy is, that period (of Ms Truss’ leadership reign) was written up to be inspired by the success of the Thatcherite revolution. Sadly it turned into a sort of Mr Bean tribute act,” he said.

The Tory MP was previously known as one of former PM Boris Johnson’s biggest cheerleaders, famously stating during the partygate scandal that Mr Johnson had been “ambushed by a cake”.

“I was loyal to Boris, I was with Boris on the journey,” Mr Burns said. “I remember the wilderness year, when he resigned [as foreign secretary in Theresa May’s cabinet] in the July of ’18. We were about as popular as vomit for a period.”

Mr Burns said Boris Johnson was “the only one with the merchant adventurism to win us a thundering majority”, but added, “my existence now is no longer to be the chief cheerleader for Boris Johnson”.

The former NIO minister also spoke of devoting his time last summer to finding a solution to the Northern Ireland Protocol, and suggested he is owed some credit for Rishi Sunak’s Windsor Framework deal.

“Immodestly I think what we did last summer accelerated it. I think others would acknowledge that I played a positive part,” he said.

He added that he feels the new Brexit deal is “probably as good as we’re going to get”.

Asked who should take the greatest credit, Mr Burns replied: “Well, there’s no question that the Prime Minister has led it. But without wishing to overblow my part, I wanted to get the ball onto the line. And then it was up to somebody to either kick it or not kick it.”

He also joked at the beginning of his interview that it would be “the second-longest suicide note in history” — a reference to the late Labour MP Gerald Kaufman’s description of his party’s 1983 general election manifesto.