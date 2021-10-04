Belfast City Council: Bonfire motion, Universal Credit and Holyland Tsar discussed at October meeting

Scroll down to see how developments unfolded

A controversial Sinn Fein motion that would have seen a strict application process for all bonfires in Belfast on council land has been defeated.

During a meeting at Belfast City Council on Monday night councillors voted down the motion put forward by SF councillor Ciaran Beattie.

Instead, an Alliance amendment calling for a review into the 2021 bonfire season and urging the publication of the Fict report passed instead.

The SF motion detailed a list of measures which would have to be included in applications before they can be considered.

As well as a risk assessment, the applicant would have had to include a commitment to ensuring there will be no burning of any toxic materials, an entertainment licence, a demonstration of sufficient consultation with local residents and a site cleansing plan.

The motion said the display or burning of materials such as flags and posters would not be permitted — and the applicant must commit to this.

Unionist councillors argued on Monday night that progress had been made in recent years dealing with contentious bonfires.

DUP councillor Brian Kingston argued the motion was designed to "provoke a reaction" from the unionist community. The motion was also not supported by the Alliance Party, with councillors saying the plan was "unworkable".

The council meeting also discussed a series of other motions.

The SDLP tabled a motion urging Stormont maintain the £20 uplift for Universal Credit recipients, while Green Party councillor Aine Grogan put forward a motion on addressing anti-social behaviour in Belfast's Holyland area that could see a 'Tsar' for the area established to help drive forward work on tackling the persistent problems there. Both motions passed.

A motion on the York Street Interchange project was also agreed.

