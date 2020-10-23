Belfast City Council committee backs new bilingual street signs policy

It will see 15% of residents having to consent to having a second sign in Irish erected on their street, down from the current two-thirds.

Members of the authority’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee were on Friday presented with several options for going forward on the issue - which has been long been a bone of contention in the council.

One option was to retain the current policy requiring one third of residents petitioning in favour of a second sign in Irish for consultation to go forward and two thirds responding positively to the consultation for the sign to be erected.

Another option, put forward by Irish language group Conradh Na Gaeilge, was for the process to be triggered by a request from an occupier with a 10% response consultation threshold.

A third option put forward was to adopt an entirely new policy position, later amended by Sinn Fein council group leader Ciaran Beattie, requiring an expression of interest by a resident or residents to trigger a consultation and 15% of a street to consent to signage being erected.

DUP councillor Brian Kington said his party would be supporting the current policy in place, arguing that if Irish language enthusiasts wish to have an Irish sign on their street, then that mechanism already exists.

“People will use [these signs] an expression of political identity. People also have the right to oppose Irish street signs on their street. It is not right for this to be imposed on streets where there is much opposition to it,” he said.

“If this is done in areas where it’s not going to pass it will only cause resentment. The existing mechanism has the appropriate thresholds in place.”

Alliance group leader Michael Long said the wrangling over the policy in the council has been “frustrating” for someone, like him, who is passionate about the Irish language.

“Our party has a clear record of supporting Irish language policy. I am disappointed we haven’t seen any movement on an Irish language act from Sinn Fein, the DUP and Executive Office.

“Is it really too much that we reduce barriers in line with policy and in a way that is legally competent and financially possible. Until today, we have not had that,” he added.

“I am content that this new proposal of 15% is legally enforceable and so from that point of view I am happy to support it, with the appropriate safeguards in place. The one issue is the cost. We need to do it with the existing resources and budgets that are there.”

The cost of the erection of new dual language signs caused headlines on Friday, with suggestions ratepayers would have to foot a £4m bill.

City solicitor John Walsh, however, later clarified that this figure should be £3.2m, and that would cover the whole of Belfast.

There is also currently a cap on the number of signs that can be erected each year, with SDLP group leader Donal Lyons predicting that it would take some 80 years at that pace to put signs in place across the city.

“It’s nonsense that there’s going to be a one-off payment for a city during a crisis,” he said.

“It’s disappointing to see such disingenuous context-free announcements being made at the last minute in this regard. I do have grave reservations about the cap, we need to look at it again, this idea of putting in a turnstile after you’ve removed a barrier doesn’t make sense.

Sinn Fein’s Seann Walsh added: “In regards to the costs, the costs are in relation to the current process. The long drawn out way we process it as it is at the minute. If we adopt a different approach, it is not going to cost the same amount of money.”

In the end, the committee agreed to move forward with Ciaran Beattie’s amended proposal, with 15% of a street to consent to signage being erected. The proposal passed with 14 members voting in favour and the DUP’s six members voting against.

The decision will be subject to ratification by the council.