Belfast City Council: Kate Nicholl installed as Lord Mayor

Alliance's Kate Nicholl, who will be the next Lord Mayor of Belfast, outside City Hall.

Alliance Party councillor Kate Nicholl has been installed as the Lord Mayor of Belfast - one of the first people in recent times born outside the UK or Ireland to take up the role.

Ms Nicholl (33) took over from the DUP's Frank McCoubrey during a ceremony at City Hall on Tuesday evening.

The Balmoral representative was born in Zimbabwe but immigrated to Belfast with her mother at the age of 12 in 2000 following the outbreak of violence in the country.

Ms Nicholl's mother grew up in South Africa, while her father is from Northern Ireland. The couple lived in County Down following their marriage in the 70s, before moving to Zimbabwe in 1982.

"This is an incredible honour... I want to pay tribute to Frank who worked through a very hard year, but worked with grace and dignity," she said upon taking her chain of office.

Cllr Nicholl said she has been particularly touched by the well wishes she has received from those not from Belfast, but have chosen it as their home, just as she has.

She thanked her family and reflected on the past year, which she said has been a "humbling reminder of our frailty".

"So much has changed, harsh inequalities have been exposed, but it has also shown the deep sense of compassion that is present in our city,” Cllr Nicholl said.

"In a world where it seems so often full of division, it is a reminder of just how much we share – almost everything, including this city.

"Of course we still live with the legacy of violence and division, but this should be our motivation for seeking a better and different future, one where threats and intimidation are in the past once and for all. Instead of being known as a divided city, it should be known for the warm, vibrant city it is.

“Belfast, all of it, belongs to all of us and we should be proud of all of its glories.”

The Lord Mayor said her theme for the year will be "our Belfast", showing the community spirit of the city.

Cllr Nicholl said she will focus on child poverty, mental health and how to support the most vulnerable.

"We need to accept our differences, embrace debate and expand on the common ground that is making this city great for everyone," she added.

The DUP's Tom Haire - a prominent member of the Orange Order - took up the post of deputy Lord Mayor, succeeding the SDLP's Paul McCusker.

"I am honoured and privileged to become the deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast, and I thank my colleagues for their nomination," he said.

"I am proud of where I was born, lived all my life, and now serve as a councillor for the people of Ormiston.

"I propose to work with everyone to ensure our city is once again restored to its rightful place following the lifting of restrictions brought about by Covid. It is my intention to support whatever initiatives are necessary to put footfall on the streets of Belfast, whether they be tourists or shoppers supporting the high street."

Alderman Haire paid tribute to Cllr McCusker for all his work in the past year.

"I want to acknowledge his charity work for those in the greatest of need and commend him for it. I would take this opportunity to wish him well in continuing to serve his constituents and others in the future.”

