Belfast City Council: Round-up of monthly meeting

Belfast City Council has agreed motions calling for a moratorium on closures of Bank of Ireland, support for a strategy on violence against women and girls, and others.

During the monthly meeting of the council on Thursday night, the first motion to be discussed called on the council writing to the Irish Government seeking for a working group to present to Dublin's Shared Island Unit. It passed by a majority vote.

Next on the agenda, representatives agreed to write to the head of the Bank of Ireland calling for a moratorium on the proposed closures of branches until the end of next year.

Councillors also backed a motion relating to Justice Minister Naomi Long's violence against women and girls strategy, and the promotion of wider campaign to address violent acts perpetrated against women.

Other successful motions included a call to tackle the third party sale of pups and an agreement to prepare legal action against the Northern Ireland Environment Agency and operators of the Mullaghglass landfill site in west Belfast over the odour that has been plaguing residents.

