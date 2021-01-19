Belfast City Council to examine reserving parking spaces for electric cars

Belfast City Council is to examine whether some its car parking spaces should be reserved for electric vehicles.

At the latest meeting of the City Growth and Regeneration Committee, SDLP councillor Brian Heading suggested officers examine the feasibility of a pilot scheme, with charging points to be provided later.

Mr Heading said: "We know from government announcements that by 2030 the sale of petrol and diesel cars will apparently be banned, and we should all be looking to purchase an electric car."

He said that as soon as it was feasible, the council should have a pilot scheme offering spaces for electric and hybrid cars in its car parks "as a way of providing an incentive," following the example of some local authorities in the Republic and Great Britain.

Green Councillor Mal O'Hara said the proposal should be part of a general review of the city car parking strategy this year.

Sinn Fein councillor Ronan McLaughlin supported the proposal, but "didn't understand" leaving charging points to a later stage as people with electric vehicles "wanted car parks with associated infrastructure."

A council representative said that the issue would be investigated "once resources became available" and agreed that a report on how this could be facilitated would be brought back "in due course".