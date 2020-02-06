Belfast City Hall to fly Union Flag in honour of scandal-hit Prince Andrew for birthday

In 2012 the council adopted a policy to fly the flag on designated days.

Belfast City Hall will fly the Union Flag on February 19 to mark the 60th birthday of Prince Andrew.

The Duke of York's birthday is one of the designated days on which the flag is flown from Government buildings in Northern Ireland.

A Belfast City Council spokesperson confirmed that the flag would be flown on the day.

"The flying of the Union Flag at City Hall on designated days follows guidance from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport," the spokesperson said.

"19 February is a designated day."

The Prince is currently dogged by allegations that he slept with Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was trafficked by convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. he strenuously denies wrongdoing.

Local councils are able to decide if they wish to fly the flag from their buildings on designated days.

Flags are only flown from Belfast City Hall on designated days after a council vote in December 2012.

The decision sparked huge protests, civil disobedience and riots.

It is currently flown on 17 designated days, set to be increased to 20 as part of the New Decade, New Approach agreement. It was originally 18 days, but Europe Day was removed as a result of Brexit.

Other designated days include Commonwealth Day, St Patrick's Day and the Queen's birthday.

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK where designated days are enshrined in law.

The Duke of York turns 60 on February 19 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Prince Andrew stepped down from public life in November after the fallout from a disastrous BBC Newsnight appearance.

He was accused of showing a lack of empathy for Epstein’s victims and of failing to show regret over his friendship with the disgraced financier.

Ms Giuffre, previously known as Virginia Roberts, says she and the duke slept together on three separate occasions, including when she was 17 – still a minor under US law.

Andrew, who strenuously denies the allegations, is facing calls to talk to the FBI and US prosecutors.