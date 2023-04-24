Belfast councillor 'concerned about safety' of campaign team after 'worrying' threats

East Belfast councillor is latest politician to be targeted while he was on campaign trail

An east Belfast councillor has said he will not be intimidated out of politics, as he becomes the latest political figure in Northern Ireland to face threats on the campaign trail ahead of local elections.

SDLP councillor Seamas de Faoite said he has reported threats against himself and his political team to the PSNI following an incident which also included the theft of campaign posters. Intimidation — both verbal and physical — appears to be part of a growing trend, although election posters have long been targeted.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Lisnasharragh candidate Mr de Faoite declined to go into specific details about the incident, citing an ongoing police investigation, but said it won’t stop him from progressing in his campaigning.

“Unfortunately, this not the first time I’ve had people try and intimidate me out of politics — and that’s not going to happen, and they are not going to win,” he said.

“It’s a really worrying sign that people can try to disrupt democracy, when councillors are trying to get on with the job of representing and supporting people.

“I think people have enough reasons that politics are failing them at the moment, and to see others just to disrupt that in the weeks where we have just marked the 25th anniversary of the Agreement is totally depressing.”

The SDLP councillor received outpouring of support on social media after informing his followers on Sunday evening of the police report.

“I am under no illusion there has been a targeted effort, to silence me,” he continued.

“Whether that has come through efforts on social media, or through the press or what is happening now on the ground.

“To me it’s happening and I’m concerned about it, not just for my own sake but for the team of volunteers out every night knocking doors for us who I have a responsibility to, so naturally I’m concerned about their safety as well.”

When asked why he believes the rise of intimidation is becoming more prominent in politics, he pinpoints the 2016 Brexit referendum and the election of former US President Donald Trump as examples of times where he believes discussion has evolved into abuse.

“Those who want to say and do horrible and nasty things, and resort to things like threats feel they have more space to do so because that is the Overton Window of open discussion and debate has expanded out to that place,” he said.

The Overton Window is a model that identifies what the public defines as acceptable in political debate.

“When you take a look at social media in particular, the fact people can hide behind fake accounts and dish out abuse no matter the level, is really concerning. It further the sense anyone who feels they want to operate outside of the compounds of what is legal and acceptable, they can do that.”

He said the intimidation is personal, rather than aimed solely at his political party, with abusers referring to his sexuality and nationalist background when targeting him.

“In every context, every degree of it is personal. If you are someone who is in a political arena, people will take their personal dislikes. I am acutely aware I am the only nationalist elected representative in east Belfast, I am aware I am only one of four openly gay Belfast City Councillors and I am aware people are going to take a dislike to me for simply being me.”

On Sunday, fellow SDLP candidate Oisin Edwards claimed he was shouted at and had his election posters stolen during an incident over the weekend.

He said he was made to “feel unwelcome” in the Waringstown area while campaigning for his party and was told the SDLP was not a party that would receive votes in the area.

Earlier this month, Alliance councillor Michael Long also spoke about an incident where was called “republican scum” who was “not wanted in loyalist areas” while advocating for his party in the Carncaver Road of Belfast.

He also vowed to not let the incident, which the police later confirmed they would be investigating as a hate crime, stop him from campaigning for his party.

TUV candidate Sammy Morrison said he is aware of least six of his party’s posters being defaced or stolen across Northern Ireland. His own campaign material in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough was defaced with offensive graffiti.

“I personally think the issue of campaign posters is exaggerated,” he said. “Yes it’s a crime, yes it’s annoying, but there are always poster wars between parties.

"What bothered me about this unedifying imagery added to mine is the fact that my children would see it.

“I don’t want my nine and seven-year-old daughters coming home and asking me why offensive pictures are on my posters.”

The Lagan River campaigner reported the incident to the PSNI using the online incident portal.

“They have been in touch to inform me that they have been inundated with similar reports,” Mr Morrison said.

“But I didn’t expect it to be a priority and would actually be more concerned if it was.”

Last year, SDLP Assembly candidate Elsie Trainor was attacked after she spotted her election posters being removed by two youths in south Belfast.

She said intimidation is “getting worse” due to the present nature of politics.

“I do think we cannot just say this is an age all tactic, it’s getting worse. Politics has become more toxic in the past few years, and that been supported by some agitators and on social media,” she said.

“People are embolden by social media now, the respectful discourse has been removed from the political arena.”

She describes what happened to her as “personal” and believes her posters were targeted because she was the only female candidate on display.

“In my case it was very clear, I was presented as a soft target, a progressive female, girl-next-door. They didn’t realise I had a lot of fire in my belly, and went on to try and remove my posters in broad daylight as if it was some shrinking violet.

“I doubt these people (who target political figures) get up in the morning and act on a whim. They’re organised and told to go out. It’s expected of them and looked favourable by the circles they’re trying to impress.”

In a statement, the PSNI said it “is committed to doing everything we can to ensure all candidates can participate fully in the forthcoming local council elections free from harassment, intimidation and other forms of criminality”.

"We will thoroughly investigate all incidents which are reported to us, including the damage to and removal of election posters, and any identified suspects will be liable to prosecution. Anyone who witnesses the damage or theft of election posters is asked to contact police on 101 immediately,” it said.