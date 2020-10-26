Belfast councillors declare city a 'Racism Free Zone' in new campaign

Belfast councillors have agreed to declare the city as Northern Ireland’s first “Racism Free Zone.”

At the council’s recent meeting of its Strategic Policy and Resources committee, Councillor Claire Canavan proposed a motion that the council “recognises that racism is a scourge across this society.”

The motion proposes further that the council “recognises the positive contribution made to society by those from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds, deplores the discrimination BAME communities face regularly, and condemns racism in all its forms.”

On a practical level, the motion also calls on the council to “work together with the sector, local BAME representative groups, schools and colleges, private businesses and public enterprises to ensure that this council area becomes a racism free zone.”

In the 2019/2020 year 936 racist crimes were recorded in Northern Ireland, down from the previous figure of 1124 over 12 months between 2018 and 2019. The 2019/20 figure is the smallest since 2012/13.

In June this year after Black Lives Matter protests in Belfast and Derry, The Racial Equality Sub Group at Stormont, which includes a number of ethnic minority organisations and advises ministers, stated the whole of Northern Ireland should be declared a racism-free zone.

Sinn Fein Councillor Canavan to the committee: “I do think it’s our duty to tackle racism. It is our duty as political representatives to do all that we can to ensure this council does become a racist free zone.

“Our society is strengthened by our ethnic and cultural diversity and it is my view this must be acknowledged and also positively promoted.

“So I would urge members to support the motion, to send a clear and unequivocal message that racism is a scourge that we take seriously, and that we will act with urgency to stamp it out.

“We have to send out a certain signal that we have zero tolerance of racism here.”

She said she was “happy” for a report to come forward from council officers at the Shared City Partnership, a body which brings together elected members and community partners to advise and guide on good relations issues within the city.

All members of the committee agreed to the report on how the concept would be facilitated, resourced and managed. It will be returned to the Strategic Policy and Resources committee, where councillors will debate the practicalities of the campaign.