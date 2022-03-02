Belfast councillors urge public to ‘give generously’ to people of Ukraine

Family which fled from the war in Ukraine reunite after crossing the border in Medyka, southeastern Poland. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

Belfast City councillors have urged citizens to “give generously” to support people of Ukraine.

An agreed statement issued on behalf of councillors urged people from Belfast and across Northern Ireland to donate all they can as part of the ongoing relief effort.

Councillors said there were a number of collection points across the city where people could donate essential items for those who have been forced to flee their homes to seek refuge in neighbouring countries.

It has also been agreed that City Hall will be illuminated blue and yellow as a mark of solidarity with Ukraine on Saturday.

Collections have started in towns and villages across Northern Ireland last week, providing items for an estimated 500,000 people who had to leave everything behind to escape the conflict.

With many Ukrainians heading for Poland, Northern Ireland’s 30,000-strong Polish population has led the way.

Among them was Kinga Orkisz, part of a group of Polish people organising a collection on Belfast’s Boucher Road.

She told the Belfast Telegraph last week she had been overwhelmed by the response, and is planning to send at least one lorry to Poland every week as long as supplies are needed.

Kinga Orkisz with her husband Paul and son Konrad, who moved to Northern Ireland 16 years ago from Poland, sort supplies at their south Belfast business unit on Apollo Road to be sent to help the Ukrainian people (PA)

“My initial idea was to send a few packets to Ukraine. I did not expect so many people to be so helpful,” she said.

“On Sunday, we had around 100 people bring donations.”

She added: “Ukrainian people have travelled to Poland with one suitcase, or sometimes with nothing. We have already collected two tonnes of clothes but we need more medication, cleaning supplies and food, and nappies for babies.”