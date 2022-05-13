Belfast councillors voice concern over proposed Irish border visa scheme

Belfast councillors have voiced opposition to a new visa scheme that would see residents from the Republic who don’t have an Irish passport needing a visa to cross the border.

One councillor said it would result in tourism in the city "going down the tubes".

The proposed Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme is part of the Government's Nationality and Borders Bills and has been opposed by various parties on both sides of the border and tourism bodies. Home Secretary Priti Patel has said the scheme will make the UK safer.

The bill is now at the consideration-of-amendments stage and it is expected that it will be fully operational by 2025.

A report on the ETA was this week presented to Belfast City Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee.

Sinn Fein's Ciaran Beattie said the scheme could impact some 500,000 annual visitors to Northern Ireland.

"If we're serious about building a destination hub to attract more visitors to the city... well, in a couple of years' time we could be in trouble," he said.

Mr Beattie said he supports inviting stakeholders such as Tourism Ireland to meet with the committee for members to develop a clear picture of how the ETA scheme could affect Belfast and "what we can do to offset that". He added: "Otherwise, a lot of our tourism projects, a lot of our investments, are going to go down the tubes and we're going to see lots of jobs lost.”

Committee members agreed to invite stakeholders to meet them to explain what the ETA scheme is likely to mean.