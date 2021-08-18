Belfast DUP councillors vow to appeal housing decision claiming it creates ‘new interface’

The area has been zoned for commercial uses.

DUP councillors have said they will appeal a housing planning decision which they claim will create a “new interface” in north Belfast.

In a statement, the DUP said it condemned a vote made at Belfast City Council’s planning committee meeting on Tuesday evening.

Sinn Fein, Alliance – along with Green Party and SDLP councillors – voted to overturn a recommendation from planning officers to refuse an application for housing in a retail park at what the DUP described as an interface location.

Planning officers had recommended that the application for 18 social houses in Hillview Retail Park at an interface location between Ardoyne, Shankill/Woodvale and Lower Oldpark areas, should be refused.

DUP Councillor Dale Pankhurst said it had been refused on the basis that it failed to comply with planning policy and was located within a proposed district centre having commercial and retail use.

Opposition to the application was also stated by a number of statutory stakeholders, including Department for Infrastructure, Rivers Agency and Environmental Health, the North Belfast DUP councillors explained.

They also said a total of 220 letters were received in opposition to the application.

The DUP councillors said: “At planning committee, councillors from the DUP and PUP voted to support the recommendation of the planning officers to reject the application, but this was rejected 8-3 by the combined votes from Sinn Fein, Alliance, Green and SDLP.

“It is no surprise that planning officers recommended refusal of this application to put social housing in the car park of a retail park at an interface location.

"The large number of objections from local unionist communities demonstrates the strong concern that exists over this application.”

They added: "We are appalled that certain parties – some of which have no mandate in the local electoral areas – have made it their business to ignore the objections of planning officers, statutory consultees and local communities to force through this highly political and controversial decision.

"The DUP has consistently supported the development of Hillview Retail park as a shared space providing employment and retail opportunity for people from all surrounding communities and beyond.

"Creating a new interface will do massive harm to community relations within this area and will, all in likelihood, turn this into a contested site instead of a shared space.”

The statement continued: "We have witnessed the efforts of republicans over the years to frustrate the development of this retail park and it is disgraceful that other parties have now supported that agenda.

"We will pursue all avenues open to appeal against this decision and will continue to support all efforts at statutory and community level to have this highly political decision reversed.”