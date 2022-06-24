Belfast law firm taking defamation action against Brandon Lewis over Troubles legacy article

The Northern Irish law firm KRW Law is taking defamation action against the Secretary of State Brandon Lewis.

According to BBC NI, the proceedings relate to an article penned by Mr Lewis on the Conservative Home website in relation to the issue of the legacy of the Troubles.

Action is also being taken against the Northern Ireland Office and the website itself.

Mr Lewis is pressing ahead with plans to reform legacy plans here with a Troubles Bill offering immunity from prosecution to people who cooperate with an information retrieval body.

The proposals passed their second reading last month with the support of Tory MPs but were not backed by a single local MP.

While he does not specify specific firms, in the Conservative Home article written on June 9, Mr Lewis hits out at “specialist law firms who campaign on legacy issues, funded primarily by legal aid”.

He claimed they “have been able to peddle false hope and profit from the pain of those seeking answers about what happened to their loved ones”.

“Until now, the primary way to do that has been through protracted and adversarial legal processes that are delivering neither justice nor information in the overwhelming majority of cases,” the article continues.

“This feeds a pernicious and distorted view of the past, promoted and peddled by those with a vested interest in presenting the British state as the aggressor, when the truth is that terrorist organisations were responsible for the vast majority of deaths in Northern Ireland.”

KRW Law deal with a large number of legacy cases in Northern Ireland.

A statement issued to BBC NI by the Belfast firm said the action was being taken as Mr Lewis had attacked the work of lawyers dealing with Troubles-related cases.

They told the organisation the article makes "defamatory allegations about law firms in Northern Ireland who represent clients in legacy cases".

There is also a separate, ongoing case taken by the same firm relating to an interview Mr Lewis gave on legacy in 2020.

In the KRW Law statement to BBC NI, they add: "My colleagues and I can confirm we are taking defamation proceedings against him in both his personal capacity and as a government representative.

"His comments come on the back of his Tory regime's ongoing drive to stop conflict-bereaved victims getting access to justice through the courts.

"Not content with trying to lock up the courts, they now want to silence lawyers trying to keep those same courts open for conflict-affected families.

"There is a tone being struck which harks back to the toxic comments of previous Tory minister Douglas Hogg in 1989 when he accused some lawyers of being 'sympathetic to the IRA'.

"They simply don't appreciate that we get our instruction from our clients.

"To that end, any attack on 'specialist lawyers' is an attack on the victims of the conflict.”

In a statement, an NIO spokesperson said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on ongoing legal proceedings”

The Conservative Home website has been contacted for a response.