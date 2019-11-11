Belfast Sinn Fein mayor John Finucane pays respects at city hall Armistice Day ceremony

The Lord Mayor of Belfast John Finucane, attended the two minute silence at Belfast City Hall's cenotaph to mark Armistice Day.

A large crowd was in attendance on Monday, despite the wet and windy conditions, to remember the moment that the agreement came into force to end fighting in World War One.

After the service concluded, Mr Finucane, who is running as Sinn Fein's Westminster candidate in North Belfast, said it was important to remember those who died in the First World War.

He explained he had lost family members on the battlefields of Belgium and France and he was "glad" to stand beside the British Legion for the "dignified and appropriate" service which he was "happy" to attend.

“As someone who lost relatives in the First World War, today is significant for me personally as well as politically," he added in a tweet.

“The island of Ireland experienced enormous human tragedy in WW1, with over 35,000 citizens slaughtered. It is important we remember them today.”

Mr Finucane did not attend the ceremony at City Hall for Remembrance Sunday.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 11th November 2019 Two minutes silence at the Cenotaph in Belfast City Hall to mark Armistice Day. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 11th November 2019 Two minutes silence at the Cenotaph in Belfast City Hall to mark Armistice Day. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 11th November 2019 Two minutes silence at the Cenotaph in Belfast City Hall to mark Armistice Day. Belfast City Council Lord Mayor John Finucane(centre) and other VIPs pictured the ceremony. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Two minutes silence at the Cenotaph in Belfast City Hall to mark Armistice Day. Belfast City Council Lord Mayor John Finucane(centre) and other VIPs pictured the ceremony. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 11th November 2019 Two minutes silence at the Cenotaph in Belfast City Hall to mark Armistice Day. Belfast City Council Lord Mayor John Finucane(second from left) and other VIPs pictured the ceremony. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Alan Lewis - PhotopressBelfast.co.uk 11/10/2019 Mandatory Credit - Picture by Justin Kernoghan Belfast Lord Mayor John Finucane and invited guests at today's 101st Anniversary - In Belfast, people gathered at the Cenotaph in the Garden of Remembrance at City Hall for the annual Armistice Day ceremony.

A two minutes' silence took place at the Cenotaph at Belfast City Hall to mark Armistice Day. Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press