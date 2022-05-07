Belfast South: Alliance’s Kate Nicholl takes final seat as Green Party's Clare Bailey eliminated

Day two and Paula Bradshaw of Alliance was the first person to be elected at the Belfast count centre.

Within the hour her party running mate Kate Nicholl was also declared elected, completing the South Belfast line up.

When asked how she was feeling, a heavily pregnant Ms Nicholl said she was just worried about “giving birth” with all the excitement.

Her election came at the expense of Green Party leader Clare Bailey, as the two women were the last candidates in the race - Ms Nicholl who was ahead by just over 900 votes was declared elected.

A very gracious Ms Nicholl acknowledged the disappointment of the Green Party voters and vowed to work for them in the coming mandate.

Alliance are having a great election and it shows in the mood of their team.

North Belfast candidate Nuala McAllister, who is tipped to take a seat in Belfast North at the expense of SDLP deputy leader Nichola Mallon, quipped: "Now this is a good way to start the day” as Ms Bradshaw’s name was called.

South Belfast is the birthplace of the middle ground.

And so it was here that Alliance really consolidated its vote, with two of its most high-profile female candidates now elected.

The Zimbabwean native has an infectious personality that clearly resonated with voters in the socially progressive constituency.

It should be no surprise that Sinn Fein’s Deirdre Hargey topped the poll here.

Sinn Fein is having a textbook perfect election, which was reflected in the South Belfast tallies.

A former minister, her predecessor Mairtin O Muilleoir topped the poll in 2017 with 7,610 first-preference votes.

Ms Hargey, who’s from the working-class Markets area of the city, managed to increase that with 9,511 votes on the first count, well ahead of the 7,824 quota.

It was a result that put a smile on the former mayor of Belfast’s face. The party is in a celebratory mood.

At the Belfast count, members were citing the “positivity” of their message as having swayed the election in their direction.

Sinn Fein clearly took its election strategy from French Revolutionary leader Napoleon Bonaparte, who famously said: “Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.”

Instead of going toe-to-toe with the DUP, as they have in past elections, they concentrated on appealing to a wider base of more moderate voters.

An emotional Edwin Poots of the DUP held the seat held by the late Christopher Stalford who died earlier this year.

The former Agriculture Minister said it was important to remember his friend during the election.

With 7,211 first-preference votes, he crossed the finish line thanks to the TUV candidate who was knocked out of the race on Friday evening.

He clearly felt the change from a rural constituency to an urban one, having previously occupied a seat in Lagan Valley.

Mr Poots is going to have to familiarise himself with Taughmonagh, Donegall Pass and the Braniel as this is his new electoral home.

The Ulster Unionist candidate, Stephen McCarthy, polled a respectable 3,061 first-preference votes. As a new-comer to the game, it was not a total disaster in a constituency that no one expected him to take.

The SDLP had hoped to secure two seats in South Belfast, buoyed by the massive vote secured by Claire Hanna in the 2019 Westminster elections.

Matthew O’Toole was their only elected candidate polling 5,394, he still looked nervous waiting on party colleague Elsie Trainor’s 2,030 first-preference votes being redistributed after she was knocked out of the race.

He was the last elected candidate elected on Friday evening before the counting was suspended for the night.

Speaking afterwards he said it was “a tough day” for members of his party but that he was “delighted to be returned”.

The SDLP has discovered that the post-Brexit landscape is very different and that it needs to reach out beyond their traditional base if it is to survive the growth of Sinn Fein on one hand and Alliance on the other.

The Alliance Party is the story of South Belfast with their two candidates polling high numbers in first-preference votes.

Paula Bradshaw, who previously held a seat in the constituency, is on 6,503 first-preference votes, but it is the party’s ambitious efforts to take two seats paid dividends.

Current mayor of Belfast Kate Nicholl close behind her on 5,201 first-preference votes.

The last Assembly elections resulted in the trending #awake4bailey, as the battle between the Green Party leader Clare Bailey and the DUP’s Emma Little-Pengelly kept pundits awake until the early hours.

Fast forward to 2022 and this time the challenge came from Alliance.

Ms Bailey, with 4,058 votes, had increased to just 4,395 by the third count, and 4,885 by the forth count, still well short of the 7,824 quota.

The Greens have had a poor election, the loss of their only two MLAs devastating for supporters.

Ms Bailey has a record of delivery in the Assembly, her down- to-earth and irreverent approach to politics brightened the marble corridors of Stormont.

The Greens have been a casualty of the growth of Alliance, the party now is the middle ground, the sole occupants of the ‘others’ space.

South Belfast is a turning point for Alliance. It has used precision voter management and visible ground game to take up the growing moderate and progressive vote that is associated with the increasingly trendy Ormeau area, once considered an SDLP stronghold.

What of the smaller parties? People Before Profit has been trying to build in the area, but their candidate, another Zimbabwean native Sipho Sibanda, polled just 629 votes, that went to the Greens after her elimination.

Aontu’s Luke McCann won the poster war with what seemed like almost total saturation of the constituency. He polled 806 first-preference votes that moved to 892 by the third count.

Voting is slow, painfully slow, the count is going to run into a second day and while it’s not over until the last ballot is counted, the shape of South Belfast is visible, in what has been a good day for Alliance and Sinn Fein.

South Belfast: Deirdre Hargey Sinn Fein, Edwin Poots DUP, Paula Bradshaw Alliance, Matthew O’Toole SDLP, Kate Nicholl Alliance.