Belfast Telegraph opinion poll: Leader ratings, party standings and popularity of Poots and Donaldson revealed

The outside may not change, but could the make-up of the Assembly be any different after a snap poll. (Liam McBurney/PA)

The latest Belfast Telegraph, LucidTalk poll has been completed and the state of play will be revealed in our packed weekend edition.

Voters are scheduled to head to the polls next year, but speculation is mounting a snap autumn vote could be in the offing.

Belfast-based pollster LucidTalk has surveyed opinions on party leader approval ratings - including on the new faces of the main unionist parties - as well as party support and who people would have preferred for DUP leader if given the chance to vote.

The spring poll was conducted between May 14 and 19.

Over 3,000 people took part online and the results were boiled down to a 1,501 representative sample of the Northern Ireland population.

We'll have a full breakdown of the results, detailed analysis and in-depth commentary on what it could mean for the Northern Ireland political landscape in this weekend's Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life.