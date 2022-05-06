Belfast West: PBP wins race for fifth seat as Sinn Fein gets vote out

Holding four seats was always a big ask for Sinn Fein, it is a process that requires meticulous voter management and faith that the transfers will fall in the right direction.

West Belfast was always a Sinn Fein heartland, but four seats is usually unheard of in an STV election and so there is always a risk.

On the day the party got their vote out, queues at west Belfast count centres brought hopes of a clean sweep.

As the first count was announced it was former Belfast Lord Mayor, Danny Baker who topped the poll with 9011 first preference votes, well ahead of the 7278 quota.

Usually pictured in his Colin heartland dressed in sports clothes, he joked that he would have to go suit shopping in preparation for his new job as MLA.

He said the election of four Sinn Fein candidates was an “historic moment” paying tribute to the two party veterans Fra McCann and Alex Maskey who both retired from electoral politics this year. He also paid tribute to his late mum who he said was “watching over him”.

He was followed by the popular Orlaithi Flynn with 6743 votes, just shy of a quota and yet it was mid-afternoon on day two of the count before the west Belfast woman was declared over the line.

Ms Flynn said the party had tapped into a “desire for positive, progressive” politics.

The counting was painfully slow, west Belfast one of the longest ballot papers, with a wide range of parties and independents to be eliminated one by one before the five successful candidates could be announced.

It was known since Friday that Pat Sheehan on 6370 and Aisling Reilly on 5681 first preferences were to be elected but it was late on day two of the count before, they were announced.

The SDLP had put enormous resources into their candidate Paul Doherty, he polled a disappointing 2538, first preference votes.

It was his elimination on Saturday that took Ms Reilly over the line with 7663 votes, party colleague Pat Sheehan was elected just shy of a quota with 7186 votes.

It has become a regular occurrence now for Gerry Carroll of People Before Profit and Frank McCoubrey of the DUP to have a political dance to the death for the last seat.

The DUP have not held a seat in west Belfast since Diane Dodds in 2007.

Gerry Carroll benefits from attracting transfers from across the spectrum.

The IRSP candidate Dan Murphy polled a respectable 1103 votes, once he was counted out at stage ten of the process Carroll picked up 542 transfers.

He was elected short of a quota but with 6022 votes well ahead of the veteran McCoubrey who hit the wall at 5429, with no where else to pick up transfers.

The PBP MLA first elected in 2016 said this was not a normal election adding that it was “important” to stand with the workers currently on strike “I will use every minute to raise your issues”.

An election veteran joked that there is no need to count votes in Belfast West that they should just weigh them and allocate them to Sinn Fein.

But count them they, and after two very long days in a drafty count centre in Belfast’s Titanic quarter, the final tally was a repeat of 2017, four Sinn Fein and one People Before Profit.