Bid to smear John Hume in the 1990s defies logic, insists ex-Army agent

False allegations about SDLP leader’s private life were ‘inexplicable’ because he was well-known as a moderate, says Colin Wallace

Spurious stories: A secret memo sent to top civil servants made untrue claims about the SDLP leader’s private life

Gillian Halliday Sat 2 Jan 2021 at 09:02