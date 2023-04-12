Biden in Belfast: Crowds gather as US President meeting PM ahead of keynote Ulster University speech

President Biden meeting Rishi Sunak with Joe Kennedy, the US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland in Belfast on Tuesday evening. Photo: Reuters — © REUTERS

President Joe Biden arrives at the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast on April 11th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Security and activity around the Grand Central Hotel on Bedford Street, Belfast City Centre (Jonathan Porter/PressEye) — © Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Crowds have begun to gather in Belfast city centre with US President Joe Biden due to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to Northern Ireland.

The president arrived in Belfast on Tuesday evening.

He was greeted by Mr Sunak shortly after he touched down at 9.20pm, before heading to a city centre hotel amid a flurry of armoured cars.

Mr Biden is undertaking a four-day visit to the island of Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Wednesday afternoon will see President Biden make a keynote speech at Ulster University. He will then travel to the Republic of Ireland for further engagements.

We’ll be providing live updates and coverage here.