Biden in Belfast: Crowds gather as US President meeting PM ahead of keynote Ulster University speech
Emma MontgomeryBelfast Telegraph
Crowds have begun to gather in Belfast city centre with US President Joe Biden due to meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to Northern Ireland.
The president arrived in Belfast on Tuesday evening.
He was greeted by Mr Sunak shortly after he touched down at 9.20pm, before heading to a city centre hotel amid a flurry of armoured cars.
Mr Biden is undertaking a four-day visit to the island of Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.
Wednesday afternoon will see President Biden make a keynote speech at Ulster University. He will then travel to the Republic of Ireland for further engagements.
We’ll be providing live updates and coverage here.