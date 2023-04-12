Biden in Belfast: US President holds tea meeting with Rishi Sunak at Grand Central Hotel

President Biden meeting Rishi Sunak with Joe Kennedy, the US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland in Belfast on Tuesday evening. Photo: Reuters — © REUTERS

President Joe Biden arrives at the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast on April 11th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Security and activity around the Grand Central Hotel on Bedford Street, Belfast City Centre (Jonathan Porter/PressEye) — © Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

US President Joe Biden (L) reacts as he meets with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Belfast — © AFP via Getty Images

US President Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak have held an informal meeting over tea in the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast.

It comes as crowds are swelling in the city centre with Mr Biden heading to Ulster University for a keynote speech later in the day.

The US president has told reporters he is "here to listen" as he met Mr Sunak.

Mr Biden faced a volley of questions from reporters, including whether he had a message for Northern Irish parties and why he was not discussing a trade deal while on his visit to the UK.

Mr Biden, meeting the Prime Minister on the upper floors of the Grand Central Hotel, said: "Heck of a view out there."

Mr Sunak, smiling, sat at a table with the US president as the pair met over cups of tea.

A number of Northern Ireland politicians have also begun gathering at Ulster University for Mr Biden’s speech to officially open the city centre campus.

Mr Biden was greeted by Mr Sunak shortly after he touched down at 9.20pm, before heading to a city centre hotel amid a flurry of armoured cars.

Mr Biden is undertaking a four-day visit to the island of Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

We’ll be providing live updates and coverage here.