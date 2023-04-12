Biden in NI: US President says ‘protecting peace’ a priority as he encourages restoration of Stormont – as it happened

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson praised President Biden’s ‘measured’ speech’, in which he hailed Northern Ireland’s ‘dividends of peace’. The US President has left Belfast to continue his engagements across the island – Scroll down for a recap on the day’s events

Protecting peace in Northern Ireland is a “priority” for all sides in Washington and politicians in Stormont should restore the Assembly and Executive.

That was the message delivered by US President Joe Biden during his keynote speech in Ulster University on Wednesday afternoon.

The President has since left Belfast to continue his packed schedule across the island of Ireland.

In the speech, Mr Biden touched on the benefits peace has brought to the country, delivered a direct message to the political leaders gathered in the room and, in a light-hearted moment, triggered huge applause when he referenced An Irish Goodbye Oscar winning actor James Martin.

Following the speech DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told the media the President’s words were “measured” and welcomed Mr Biden’s visit to Northern Ireland.

During his speech, Mr Biden said the "dividends of peace are all around us", as he addressed those gathered in the room.

POTUS Joe Biden full speech at Ulster University in Belfast

"This very campus is situated at an intersection where conflict and bloodshed once held a terrible sway," he said.

"The idea to have a glass building here when I was here in '91 was highly unlikely.

"Where barbed wire once sliced up the city, today we find a cathedral of learning built of glass and let the light shine in and out.

"This has a profound impact for someone who has come back to see it.

"Its an incredible testament to the power and the possibilities of peace."

"Your history is our history, but even more important your future is America's future," the US president added.

"Today's Belfast is the beating heart of Northern Ireland and is poised to drive unprecedented economic opportunity and investment, from communities across the UK, across Ireland, across the United States. The simple truth is that peace and economic opportunity go together.

"The 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement, Northern Ireland's gross domestic product has literally doubled."

The president said that figure would only improve if "things continue to move in the right direction".

"There are scores of major American corporations wanting to come here, wanting to invest. Many have already made homes in Northern Ireland."

One of the key moments in the speech by the President came around the restoration of power-sharing at Stormont.

He said: "I believe the democratic institution established in the Good Friday Agreement remain critical to the future of Northern Ireland.

"It's a decision for you to make, not for me to make."

But he said "an effective, devolved government that reflects the people of Northern Ireland and is accountable to them, a government that works to find ways through hard problems together" would help draw "even greater opportunity" to the region.

"I hope the assembly and the executive will soon be restored," he said.

"That's a judgment for you to make, not me.

"I hope it happens, along with the institutions that help facilitate north-south and east-west relations, all of which are vital pieces of the Good Friday Agreement."

After he finished speaking, Mr Donaldson said it was “good” to see Mr Biden in Northern Ireland but said the President’s remarks do not “change the political dynamic in Northern Ireland”.

"We welcome his visit here today it is good to see the President coming and we hope to see investment into Northern Ireland flowing. [His visit] doesn’t change the political dynamic in Northern Ireland,” the DUP leader added.

“I thought the President’s remarks were measured. I think they were more looking back in terms of the progress over the last 25 years. We want Northern Ireland to be prosperous that is why it is fundamentally important to us that Northern Ireland is able to trade within its largest market.

"I heard what the President said, of course we would like to see the political institutions up and running again, but I am clear what needs to happen to make the progress we all desire. It is very much for the UK government to honour the commitments to the people of Northern Ireland.”

Earlier, Mr Biden held an informal meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over tea in the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast.

The US president told reporters he was "here to listen" as he met Mr Sunak.

Mr Biden faced a volley of questions from reporters, including whether he had a message for Northern Irish parties and why he was not discussing a trade deal while on his visit to the UK.

Mr Biden, meeting the Prime Minister on the upper floors of the Grand Central Hotel, said: "Heck of a view out there."

Mr Sunak, smiling, sat at a table with the US president as the pair met over cups of tea.

A number of Northern Ireland politicians were at Ulster University for Mr Biden’s speech to officially open the city centre campus.

