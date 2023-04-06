Biden visit: ‘No guns in Dáil’ policy means Secret Service agents forced to compromise

Armed Secret Service agents will be behind a doorway within two metres of US President Joe Biden as he addresses the Houses of the Oireachtas next week.

The American Secret Service had wanted armed agents inside the Dáil chamber as Mr Biden gives his historic address.

The demand came two weeks ago – with a final decisive meeting between the Ceann Comhairle, Seán Ó Fearghaíl and the Clerk of the Dáil, Peter Finnegan.

In a compromise move, there will be no armed agents in the chamber, but Secret Service personnel will be behind a doorway near the president.

“They will have eyeballs on him through the door being ajar and will be able to react within two seconds – not that anything is going to happen,” a senior Oireachtas source said. “The policy is that there are no guns allowed in the chamber. That is a historical hangover from the Civil War.”

A spokesman for the Houses of the Oireachtas said: “We do not discuss security issues.”

One source said the US Secret Service had argued that “their responsibility is to him, rather than respecting any local ordinances”.

“They were trying to override the Oireachtas; that is certainly true,” the Irish Independent was told.

“They now will be only two metres away and able to respond within two seconds.

“There was a lot of to-and-fro, some fairly serious stuff, but we hope and believe that a compromise has now been reached.”

At one point, it was suggested that there would be agents directly behind the Ceann Comhairle’s dais in a little antechamber, or even stationed in the press gallery, overlooking where the president would be addressing the Houses, immediately to Mr Ó Fearghaíl’s left. This latter idea has been dismissed.

The Secret Service “are allowed to carry guns in Ireland, and that is not disputed”, the first source said. They will be armed within the Leinster House precincts.

It is now hoped that there was the basis of a compromise and understanding – although the plan is not fully signed off yet by the Secret Service.

The ban on firearms anywhere inside Leinster House is long standing, although exceptions have been made for the visits of American presidents in the past.

It has been repeatedly alleged that there were deputies with guns in their pockets when there was due to be a handover of power from Cumann na nGaedheal to Fianna Fáil in 1932 – but this is denied by Leinster House officials.

Secret Service officers have been present in Leinster House for the past addresses to the joint Houses of US Presidents John F Kennedy, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.

The assassination of President Kennedy in November 1963, five months after his visit to Ireland and his ancestral homeland in Dunganstown, Co Wexford, scarred the US Secret Service – which also drew weapons in defence of Ronald Reagan when he was shot by John Hinckley in 1981.

Mr Clinton addressed the Dáil and Seanad three years before the Good Friday Agreement, but also on a Friday – December 1, 1995.

On that occasion armed Secret Service were in the vicinity of the chamber, but not within it.