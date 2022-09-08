Biden White House issues warning over ‘efforts to undo Northern Ireland Protocol’ after first call with Liz Truss

The Biden administration has issued a warning over any “efforts to undo the Northern Ireland Protocol”.

The message comes following Liz Truss’ call with President Joe Biden in which he stressed the importance of reaching an agreement with the EU over post-Brexit legislation on Northern Ireland.

While Ms Truss told the House of Commons on Wednesday she will continue to negotiate with the EU over the issue, she did not rule out using the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which when enacted will allow ministers to override parts of the agreement.

In a rebuke to any move to override the protocol, the White House said this would potentially impact on trade deal talks.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre was asked about Ms Truss’s first phone call with President Biden and whether a US-UK trade deal was discussed.

In response, she said: “There’s no formal linkage on trade talks between the US and the UK and the Northern Ireland Protocol, as we have said, but efforts to undo the Northern Ireland Protocol would not create a conducive environment, and that’s basically where we are in the dialogue.”

The US administration has previously called on the UK not to rip up any aspects of the protocol.

Last year President Biden said he felt “very strongly” about the matter.

According to the White House’s account of the call, the two discussed their “shared commitment to protecting the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and the importance of reaching a negotiated agreement with the European Union on the Northern Ireland Protocol”.

The White House said the leaders also “discussed the importance of continued close cooperation on global challenges, including supporting Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression, addressing the challenges posed by China, preventing Iran from ever acquiring a nuclear weapon, and securing sustainable and affordable energy resources”.

The new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris told the House of Commons he will be seeking to “try and negotiate” a solution with the EU on the protocol.

“The one thing that was abundantly clear when I travelled to Northern Ireland earlier this year was that the protocol wasn’t working for all communities in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“I saw for myself the problems caused in the supply chain to Northern Ireland effect absolutely every person in Northern Ireland.

“We are committed to resolving the problems in the protocol, ideally through negotiation but if not through legislation.”