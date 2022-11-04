Big read: Unionism made major errors after 1921 — and time is running out to stop making more, says ex-UUP minister Dermot Nesbitt
Good Friday Agreement negotiator says mandatory coalition isn’t working but sees hope in how ordinary people respect their differences
Sam McBride
The Northern Ireland into which Dermot Nesbitt was born in 1947 was outwardly stable. The sacrifices of the Second World War had been replaced by the optimism of peace, the birth of the NHS and improving relations with the Irish Republic.