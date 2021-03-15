Bill against abortions in cases of non-fatal disabilities passes second stage following Stormont vote

A bill to amend Northern Ireland’s abortion laws to prevent procedures being carried out in the cases of non-fatal disabilities has been passed by the Assembly on Monday night.

The DUP’s Paul Givan presented the “Severe Fetal Impairment Abortion” bill before the Assembly on Monday afternoon, urging MLAs to back the move to “tackle disability discrimination”.

The private member’s bill seeks to prevent abortions being carried out in Northern Ireland in cases of non-fatal disabilities, including Down’s syndrome.

Assembly members voted 48 votes to 12 to pass the bill on to the second stage. Sinn Fein MLAs abstained.

Reacting to the vote, the Green Party's Northern Ireland leader Clare Bailey said the decision by the Assembly represented a "clawing back of hard won rights for women".

"Individual MLAs stood in the chamber last week and waxed lyrical on International Women’s Day. Some of the same MLAs have today supported a Bill that violates women and subjects them to torture and degrading treatment.

"The Bill is supported by MLAs who have been frenzied in their opposition to an Irish Sea border as it threatens their sense of Britishness. The same MLAs are happy for Northern Ireland to once again exist as a place apart without the abortion services that women across the United Kingdom access each and every day.

"If only political Unionism showed the same concern about exporting tragedy to other parts of the UK as it did for importing soil and plant pots from those same regions."

Taking place on Tuesday evening, the debate across the floor of the Assembly saw representations from all parties, including unusually the First and deputy First Ministers, who spoke in their respective roles as party members rather than ministers.

Earlier in the debate, Michelle O'Neill said the DUP and the Ulster Unionist Health Minister Robin Swann were "failing" women by refusing to commission services legislated for long ago.

Ms O'Neill added: "Women are entitled to have compassionate healthcare.

"It is a human right to have compassionate healthcare and should be the focus of what this assembly is concerned about."

The DUP is attempting to roll back legislation liberalising Northern Ireland’s abortion laws, Sinn Fein’s vice-president Michelle O’Neill said (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mrs O'Neill said her party's Assembly members would abstain from the vote.

She expressed "deep unease" at the "narrow focus" of the Bill.

"Women are entitled to modern and compassionate health care," she said.

She added: "The sponsor of the Bill is focused on rolling back the legislation."

She said it ignored the failure to introduce abortion services in Northern Ireland.

Later, the Assembly heard from Arlene Foster. The DUP leader said: "No one's life is less valuable and this standard should apply to lives inside and outside the womb.

"We are entering into the realms of eugenics and you can deny that all you like but we are on a very slippery slope.

"Everyone should be very careful about that because it is Down's Syndrome and non-fatal disability today, what is it in 10 years' time that we are deciding is appropriate for abortion?"

Northern Ireland’s previously restrictive laws were changed by MPs at Westminster in 2019 at a time when the Stormont administration was collapsed.

The laws allow abortion in all circumstances up to 12 weeks.

Terminations are permitted up to 24 weeks when there is a risk to the woman’s physical or mental health.

There is no time limit in cases of fatal foetal abnormality or when there has been a diagnosis of a serious physical or mental impairment that would cause a serious disability.

Abortions after 24 weeks in those circumstances are extremely rare.