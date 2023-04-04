Bill Clinton says it’s a miracle the Good Friday Agreement survived Brexit

Former US President Bill Clinton believes it is a miracle that the Good Friday Agreement survived Brexit.

Mr Clinton, who was instrumental in last minute peace talks leading up to the 1998 deal, says Brexit was aimed at the heart of the Agreement.

Bill and Hillary Clinton were speaking to RTÉ’s Prime Time to mark 25 years of the Agreement

Mr Clinton said the fact the 1998 deal “weathered Brexit is a miracle”.

“Because Brexit was aimed right at the heart of the Good Friday Agreement, even if not intentionally... but it happened… so that’s the way it was,” he said.

He added: "But the peace held, the Irish peace held.”

However, both the former President and Mrs Clinton agree that the fundamentals of the Agreement are sound and will help the parties to find a way out of the current impasse.

Speaking to Miriam O'Callaghan in New York, Mr Clinton urged the unionist community to engage.

He said: “I think we should say, look there’s something to work with here. The party that’s getting the most votes now [Sinn Féin] doesn’t want to jam you, they want to work with you to resolve these things.

"How can we live together? How can we work together? How can we all put our heads on the pillow at night and feel at peace about what our children are going to face.”

Mrs Clinton said “Brexit set back” Northern Ireland.

“Well, it's disappointing in that one always hopes that a peace agreement will be followed, not only in the letter of the agreement, but in the spirit of it,” she told RTE.

“And I do think Northern Ireland is a very different place than it was 25 years ago... It's just that Brexit set it back, to be blunt, creating a very difficult situation for Northern Ireland in the midst of separating from the European Union.

"That looks like it's on the way to being resolved, and hopefully it will be. And then the next step will be to stand up a government...There's a lot of work to be done in Northern Ireland to deal with the continuing challenges that face the people, and those who were elected should get about the business of doing that."

In an earlier interview, Mr Clinton said the Windsor Framework deal between the UK and EU is as “good as it’s going to get”.

According to the Irish Times, Mr Clinton (76) made the remarks about the agreement concerning trade in and out of Northern Ireland.

The deal was unveiled by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen in February.

Mr Clinton was speaking during an address in New York.

“The Windsor Framework, I think, is about as good as anybody could get and we ought to stand up the Government and, I think, get on with the business that the people voted for delegates to serve in the Northern Ireland parliament,” he said.

During the address he also recalled “difficulties” regarding granting then Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams a visa to enter the United States, adding only his White House national security staff supported the move.

“The State department thought I needed to be committed.”

Mr and Mrs Clinton are due to arrive in Northern Ireland later this month for events to mark the Good Friday Agreement anniversary.

US President Joe Biden is expected to arrive on Tuesday, before heading to the Republic of Ireland.