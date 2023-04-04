Bill Clinton says Windsor Framework is ‘as good as it’s going to get’ ahead of NI visit

Former US President Bill Clinton has said the deal between the UK and EU concerning trade in and out of Northern Ireland is as “good as it’s going to get” as he prepares to arrive in Belfast ahead of 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

According to the Irish Times, the US politician (76) made the remarks about the Windsor Framework, which was unveiled by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last month, during an address in New York to mark the historic agreement.

“The Windsor framework, I think, is about as good as anybody could get and we ought to stand up the Government and, I think, get on with the business that the people voted for delegates to serve in the Northern Ireland parliament” he said.

During the address he also recalled “difficulties” regarding granting then Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams a visa to enter the United States adding only his White House national security staff supported the move.

“The state department thought I needed to be committed.”

Earlier this month in an interview with former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, the 42nd US President recalled his involvement in the peace process and said it was a “miracle it has held.”

“If you look at the Irish problem in the context of what else has happened in the world in the last 20 years, you might think it’s a miracle the peace agreement is held at all.

"There were many wonderful things about being president, but one of the greatest was the opportunity to play a role in this,” he said.

"I love Ireland and I believe you had a bigger impact on the rest of the world, even than you know, by doing the right thing.

"So let's just figure out how to hold it together and go on” he added.

Mr Clinton, alongside his wife, former Secretary of State and Queen's University Chancellor Hillary Rodham Clinton are due to arrive in Northern Ireland early next week ahead of multiple events to mark the Good Friday Agreement anniversary.

They will join US President Joe Biden who is expected to arrive on Tuesday, before heading to the Republic of Ireland.

During the address, Mr Clinton also praised Northern Ireland’s endurance across the past 25-years since the Agreement was signed.

“You may see its flaws and you may see its imperfections (but), you have no idea unless you looked at all these other things, just how hard it is. Just how improbable it was how good you should feel about yourselves for what you did" he said.

“You need to finish the job now. Because this whole world could go off the rails.”

On Monday, Gerry Adams said the DUP “needs to be given space” to make up its mind over returning to the power-sharing institutions at Stormont.

But added that if the unionist party did not agree to reforming an executive then Dublin must have “full involvement” in affairs in Northern Ireland.