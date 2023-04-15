Bill Clinton to give keynote speech at Derry event honouring John Hume and David Trimble

Bill Clinton arrives in Belfast ahead of QUB conference to mark 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement. Pic by spokesperson Angel Ureña/Twitter.

Bill Clinton is to give a speech at a posthumous tribute to the late John Hume and David Trimble in Derry on Tuesday.

The former US president touched down in Northern Ireland on Friday evening ahead of ahead of an international conference to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The tribute, named “Making Hope and History Rhyme” has been arranged to honour John Hume and David Trimble through music, poetry and reflections.

Mr Hume was the leader of the SDLP during the negotiations for the Good Friday Agreement, while Mr Trimble led the UUP during the same period.

They were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998, and are widely considered to be some of the principal architects of the Agreement.

Representatives of the Hume and Trimble families will also be in attendance at the event.

Dawn Purvis, Vice Chair of the John and Pat Hume Foundation said she was “delighted” that Mr Clinton would be speaking at the event.

She said: ”We are delighted that President Bill Clinton will give a keynote address at this important tribute to John Hume and David Trimble.

"25 years on, we wish to encourage and inspire young people in promoting new leadership for peaceful change.”

Artist at the event include Derry-born Neil Hannon, from Divine Comedy, young Derry singer Roe, Phil Coulter and Tim Wheeler, from the band ASH who played at the historic YES gig in 1998.

Mr Clinton’s spokesperson shared a video of the former Commander in Chief stepping off a plane on social media after he arrived on Tuesday.

“Just landed in Belfast, where he’s spending a week celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement,” they tweeted.

“Against the odds, the peace has held and democracy has not lost its grip here.

“Follow along and go behind the scenes with us for a first hand look.”

After Mr Trimble’s passing last year, Mr Clinton said: “Hillary and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Lord David Trimble, a leader of courage, vision, and principle whose lifetime of service helped bring peace to Northern Ireland.

“Time after time during the negotiations that led to the Good Friday Agreement, he made the hard choices over the politically expedient ones because he believed future generations deserved to grow up free from violence and hatred.

“His faith in the democratic process allowed him to stand up to strong opposition in his own community, persuade them of the merits of compromise, and share power with his former adversaries.

“His legacy will endure in all who are living better lives because of him today.

“Hillary and I send our thoughts and prayers to his wife, Daphne, his entire family, and all the people who loved him and were inspired by his service.”