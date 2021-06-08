Black Lives Matter campaigner Lillian Seenoi-Barr co-opted on to Derry council

Prominent Black Lives Matter campaigner Lilian Seenoi-Barr has been selected by the SDLP to be a councillor for the Foyleside ward on Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The vacancy in the area arose after the councillor Mary Durkan announced she was stepping down.

Ms Sennoi-Barr is well known as having been the programme manager of the North-West Migrants Forum and narrowly missed out on being elected for the party in the 2019 council election.

The campaigner was widely tipped to be to be co-opted into the position by the party having been a former chair of Derry and Strabane SDLP.

Ms Seenoi-Barr came to Northern Ireland from Kenya as an asylum seeker in December 2010. She is from the minority Maasai tribe.

She has campaigned for Maasai women and girls’ rights, including the eradication of female genital mutilation and early forced marriages, and for access to free primary education for deprived communities.

Welcoming her, the party’s leader Colum Eastwood said she has “dedicated her life to helping people”.

“Whether it was Maasai women and girls facing the most severe oppression or people who have come to our city to build a better life for themselves and their families, Lilian has been an outstanding advocate for those who need support.

“She has been a leader in our community, visibly during the Black Lives Matter demonstrations, and quietly behind the scenes helping people and families whenever she can.

“I know that Lilian is also relentlessly ambitious for our city and will make an immediate impact on the council. I am delighted that Lilian is joining our council team in Derry and Strabane and I’m looking forward to working with her to deliver the positive change that people here need.”

Ms Seenoi-Barr added: “It is a real honour to have been selected by SDLP members to join our council team and to be endorsed by the party leadership.

“As a councillor I will work hard for everyone who lives in the Foyleside area to improve their lives and improve our community.

“I also want to help inspire a new generation of people to see and believe in the power of politics to change people’s lives. I have been an activist and an advocate all my life, I know what it’s like to see injustice and to face it down.”