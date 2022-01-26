Bloody Sunday: Legacy of a fateful day in Derry lives on 50 years later
Thirteen people were shot dead on Bloody Sunday and ensured any hope of peace was over
Ciaran O'Neill
On January 30, 1972, thousands of people gathered in the Creggan area of Derry for a protest against internment without trial which had been introduced in Northern Ireland the previous year. The vast majority of those who had been interned were from the nationalist community and the situation had further inflamed demands for civil rights in the North.