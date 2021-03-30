Bobby Storey funeral: PSNI chief Byrne rules out resigning

The First Minister Arlene Fosters warns 'there will be consequences' after PPS rules out Sinn Fein prosecutions

The PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has rejected calls for him to quit, after the First Minister Arlene Foster had called on him to resign and warned there will be consequences, after the Public Prosecution Service said it will not prosecute those reported for attendance at the funeral of former IRA prisoner Bobby Storey last June.

The five-month long investigation resulted in police speaking to 24 people, all from Sinn Fein and including senior members of the party. A file on all 24 was sent to the PPS for consideration in December.

The PPS found there was no prospect of a successful prosecution.

Reacting to the First Minister Arlene Foster tweeted: "I feel sorry for everyone who stuck by the rules.

"Devastating outcome for public confidence in policing. There will be consequences."

In a statement, she said the organisation, attendance, policing and investigation of the Storey funeral raised "fundamental questions which require deeper examination if public confidence in the institutions of justice is to be maintained".

"Everyone must be equal under the law and equally subject to the law," she added.

"Sinn Fein have acted as though they were above the law. To claim ignorance of the law is no defence when you helped legislate those very same regulations. Hundreds lined the streets dressed in white shirts and black ties and attended a political rally in Milltown Cemetery when the limit on public gatherings was 30. There was a complete lapse of leadership and a public display of arrogance by Sinn Fein’s elected representatives. Public health rules were undermined and irreparably damaged.

"The engagement between the Police Service of Northern Ireland and the funeral organisers is a factor in no prosecution being made. This is inexplicable. That the police assisted in breaking the law is fundamental and requires further examination. If any senior officer is identified as having approved of or contributed to that decision-making process, then all those senior officers’ positions are untenable.

"The position of the Chief Constable is now untenable and I am calling on him to resign. Sadly, it is now clear confidence cannot be rebuilt with him in post.

"I have already spoken with the Secretary of State and with serious questions remaining for Belfast City Council, the PSNI and the Sinn Fein leadership, I intend to meet with him. For our part we will be examining all routes for a further independent examination of all the events of 30 June.

"When what was seen by everyone is not seen by the justice system the situation has become absurd. The role of the PSNI on the day has been a determining factor. This creates a crisis of confidence that goes to the highest levels of the police.

"The public interest has not been served throughout and compliance to our health regulations fundamentally undermined by SF’s and the PSNI’s behaviour from that day to this."

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, the Chief Constable Simon Byrne rejected calls that his position was untenable and said he "stood by" the actions of his officers in the planning of the funeral operation.

"I was employed to do a job here in terms of managed a large complex organisation. If I stand aside it actually undermines who comes after me," he said.

"We will have to look at what the next few weeks bring. I hope people take a few days to reflect on this decision. We are here to police the whole of the country, to do it well and to police impartially."

Following the reaction, Mr Byrne also added that he thought it was a "shame people have rushed to judgement so quickly" but added that he wanted to "hear the voices of the unionist community".

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd revealed there had been "three or four days" of engagement between the PSNI and organisers of the funeral.

He added that: "No promises were sought. No promises were given. No permissions were given."

Law changed 'significantly'

The PPS said the evidential test was not met in the Storey funeral and therefore the public interest case was not relevant. Confusion around the public messaging and police prior engagement with the organisers was also deemed relevant in deciding if those present had a ‘reasonable excuse’ to be in attendance.

Police were found to be well aware in advance that non family members intended to be present at the funeral and received a written plan shortly before the funeral giving details of the planned path of the cortege.

The PPS said the law, as it applied to the Storey funeral, was changed "significantly" on the evening before the funeral and further amended two days later.

That PPS found those present reasonably believed due to the confusing nature of the regulations and the prior engagement with police, as well as the policing of the funeral on the day, would have awarded all those present a "reasonable excuse" defence with no prospect of prosecution.

Two people, however, will be prosecuted for attendance at the funeral of former Sinn Fein councillor Francie McNally, in Mid Ulster in April last year.

Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O’Neill again apologised for the hurt caused "to so many, including to Bobby Storey’s own family who have been thrust into the headlines at a time of immense grief".

She continued: “Over the past nine months, I have worked tirelessly to rebuild trust with the public and I continue to work every day to navigate us all through this unprecedented crisis.

“Nine months ago I laid my dear friend Bobby Storey to rest. I accept and understand that many people, particularly those who had lost loved ones during the last year, felt that by my actions, I gave the impression that the rules did not apply to us all equally. Let me say clearly they do.

“No funeral is more important than any other. No family or community is any more important than any other. All grief is devastating.

“We are now beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel in relation to this dreadful pandemic. I will continue to focus on leading us to better days ahead.”

Around 2,000 mourners lined the streets of west Belfast for the funeral of the senior republican, with members of Sinn Fein, including party leader May Lou McDonald and the deputy first minister walking behind the cortege.

Covid restriction at the time were that only 30 people were permitted at public gatherings including funerals.

Mark Webster, the deputy chief constable of Cumbria Police, was drafted in to provide independent oversight after it was claimed that senior members of Sinn Fein had consulted with the PSNI prior to the west Belfast funeral.

The investigation centred on alleged offences under the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2020.

A large funeral for former Sinn Fein councillor Francie McNally in Mid-Ulster in April 2020, and two other funerals which did not involve any public figures were also under consideration by the PPS.

While there will be prosecutions in the McNally case, there were diversionary measures recommended for two further funerals in west Belfast in April and in east Belfast in June.

A chairperson of Sinn Fein, Mr Storey (64) died in June following a lengthy battle with lung disease.

PPS Director Stephen Herron said: “I acknowledge the widespread public concern that events on 30 June, 2020 appeared to involve breaches of the regulations by individuals in positions of responsibility, as the numbers attending the funeral were large and not confined to close family.

“It is relevant that by the time of this funeral, the original Regulations of March 2020 had been amended on nine separate occasions through a combination of deliberate relaxation and re[1]working at pace to meet policy change

”As a result, on the 30 June, the regulations had become extremely difficult to navigate and, in certain respects, inconsistent.

“Furthermore, organisers of this particular funeral and police had engaged against the backdrop of evolving Regulations in an attempt to ensure that a balance was struck in the funeral arrangements between respecting the sensitivity of the occasion and minimising any risk to both public health and safety.

“Prosecutions can only be brought where the available evidence provides a reasonable prospect of proving, beyond reasonable doubt, a breach of the criminal law.

"As a result of the factors considered we have concluded that the prosecution could not prove any breach of the Regulations to the required standard. Whether considered alone or in combination, the two reasons outlined - that is the lack of clarity and coherence within the regulations and the prior engagement between organisers and police - would pose an insurmountable difficulty if any of the reported individuals were prosecuted.

“This is because they could all avail of a defence of reasonable excuse in terms of their actual or reasonably perceived compliance with a complex set of regulations and/or their reliance on the prior engagement with PSNI.

“The law as it applied to the Storey funeral was changed significantly on the evening before the funeral and further amended two days later.

“Even though prosecutions are not being brought on this occasion, they are being brought for breaches in relation to funerals at a point in time when the Regulations were clear and coherent.

“As has been evident in other jurisdictions, the law relating to permissible conduct in the course of the pandemic is not always clear cut and this can be challenging when it comes to enforcement of what are essentially health regulations in a criminal justice context.

“Prosecutions can only be considered in light of the regulations in force at the particular point in time of the alleged breach. It was necessary for all relevant facts and circumstances in this case to be considered carefully and independently following a thorough investigation.”

Acknowledging the sensitive role funerals play in society Mr Herron added: “The restrictions in place over the last 12 months have had a significant impact on the way families and friends have been able to say goodbye to their loved ones.

“Many families may feel it was unfair they made sacrifices or compromises in funeral arrangements. We should not lose sight of the important role that these Regulations have played in reducing the transmission of the virus by discouraging social contact in large numbers.

“Throughout the pandemic, the regulations have had clear value and all those who carefully abided by the letter and spirit of the law have played their part in protecting public health.”