Bobby Storey funeral: Stormont to sit on Thursday following SDLP motion to recall Assembly

Stormont is to be recalled from its Easter recess after an SDLP petition to recall the Northern Ireland Assembly in the wake of the PPS decision over the Bobby Storey funeral received backing from the Stormont parties.

The Northern Ireland Assembly is to be recalled from the Easter recess this Thursday, April 1, to debate a motion criticising Sinn Fein ministers over the Bobby Storey funeral.

The Public Prosecution Service said on Tuesday it will not prosecute those reported for attendance at the funeral of former IRA prisoner Bobby Storey last June.

The decision prompted a significant reaction from the parties in Stormont, including the DUP who called for the PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne to resign.

The SDLP tabled a recall motion to the Assembly on Tuesday evening, with Stormont not currently sitting over the Easter holidays.

The motion drafted by the party stated that it “condemns the deputy First Minister and the Finance Minister for their actions” and that the Assembly “acknowledges the pain endured by families across Northern Ireland who have experienced loss during the Covid-19 crisis”.

Such a petition requires 30 signatures for the Assembly to be recalled to debate the motion to censure Sinn Fein. It is believed the SDLP’s move is backed by the DUP, UUP and Alliance Party.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the decision by members of Sinn Fein to attend the funeral “demands accountability” through the Assembly.

“In June last year, in the middle of a public health emergency, when people were urged not to gather in large numbers and to make sacrifices to protect our health service, the Sinn Féin leadership decided that the pleas we made to the public did not apply to them,” he said.

“The Public Prosecution Service has made a determination about the prospects of conviction. That is for them, based on the evidence available and the advice of senior counsel.

“But we should be clear, a decision not to prosecute is not a determination that no law was broken and it is not a verdict on the actions of those who took part.

“Those who hold high office must observe high standards. That is not what happened in June. There can be no impression that there is one rule for those in government and another for everyone else. The SDLP will be holding Ministers to account through the Assembly processes.”

Commenting on the PPS decision on the Bobby Storey funeral investigation, Green Party NI leader Clare Bailey MLA said: "This episode has demonstrated an abject failure of leadership at a time when people needed it the most.

"Apologies to date have been reserved and fall short of acknowledging the standards required from those in senior public office.

"People have sacrificed so much as we enter into the second year of the pandemic. This in spite of the lack of leadership from people who knew better but chose to act otherwise.

"Politically, the pandemic has laid bare the inability of the five party Executive to cope with crisis.

"I only hope that our people stay the course in the coming weeks and months as we continue to struggle through this crisis."