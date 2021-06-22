Bobby Storey is an inspiration, says former SF president 

Gerry Adams hails republican on first anniversary of his death

Senior republican Bobby Storey did more for peace and unity on the island than Taoiseach Micheal Martin or Tanaiste Leo Varadkar, former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams has claimed.

And in a statement marking 100 years since the opening of Northern Ireland’s parliament, Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O’Neill suggested a border poll would happen “this decade”.

Speaking during an online event held to mark the first anniversary of Mr Storey’s death, Mr Adams compared the former IRA head of intelligence to famous figures in Irish history.

“Leo Varadkar might have Michael Collins and Micheal Martin may have Eamon de Valera — we have Bobby Storey and he’s done more for Irish freedom, peace and unity on this island than either Leo Varadkar or Micheal Martin,” said Mr Adams.

Earlier this month, a review by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) backed a decision not to charge anyone in relation to Mr Storey’s funeral, which brought 2,000 mourners onto the streets of west Belfast despite Covid-19 restrictions being in place.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill was one of the Sinn Fein politicians the PSNI recommended for prosecution. But the PPS said unclear regulations and prior engagement between police and organisers of the funeral posed “an insurmountable difficulty” to bringing any prosecutions.

During the event, Mr Adams said Mr Storey believed there was “no point in stopping” until a united Ireland was achieved. “He worked diligently at building the party — the result of his work can be seen in the strength of Sinn Fein today.” Mary Lou McDonald’s leadership of both Sinn Fein and opposition in the Republic was brought about by Mr Storey, Mr Adams claimed.

Mr Storey spent two decades in prison over the course of his lifetime before his death at the age of 64 and his impact has been far-reaching, added North Belfast MLA Mr Kelly.

He had natural authority but “never pulled rank”, he said.

“I saw him bringing people back into the struggle who had left it. Even if they thought the military part of it was over... he convinced them they had a part to play.”

He added: “Even those who might have hated him, they respected him. Bobby is an inspiration... he had that inspiration while he was alive.”

In her statement, Ms O’Neill said Northern Ireland had been “built on discrimination and maintained by repression”.

“The peace process, the Good Friday Agreement, power-sharing and all-Ireland political institutions have transformed the landscape of politics across the island,” she said.

“Today the unionist political majority is gone. During this decade we’ll have the freedom to decide our own constitutional future. I want us to share power not only at Stormont, but across the island,” she said.

Political unionism is at a crossroads and the public want change, she said.

“We need to see delivery on commitments made in the New Decade, New Approach and other agreements. Division should not be part of that future.”

