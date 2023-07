Bonfire restrictions loom as family of man who fell to death in Larne consider suing

Report into tragedy on Mid and East Antrim Borough Council land in Larne warns local authority it faces legal minefield due to lack of a clear strategy and any regulations on the infernos

The dismantled bonfire John Steele fell from his burned in Larne: Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Sam McBride Belfast Telegraph Wed 25 Jan 2023 at 07:20