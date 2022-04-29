Border poll focus not about scare tactics, insists DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has dismissed suggestions that the DUP is using negative tactics to scare people into voting.

He predicted his party would win the election, saying unionists would realise the only way to prevent a “divisive” border poll is to vote for the DUP.

Speaking at the launch of the party’s 60-page manifesto in Portadown, Sir Jeffrey said his focus on Sinn Fein’s plans was not about frightening voters.

“This isn’t about scaring anyone. It’s about pointing out the real choice on offer that people have in this election,” he added.

“Right at the heart of the Sinn Fein manifesto is their demand for a border poll.

“Before the election, they were off to the States and they were publishing adverts in the Washington Post and New York Times.

“What is that all about if it is not about preparing their supporters in Irish America for their next big push?

“That is not about helping ordinary households who are concerned about how to pay their energy bills. It’s not about fixing the health service. It’s about pushing their agenda for a border poll. I make no apology for pointing out the glaringly obvious.

“I believe the DUP are going to win this election, but suppose Mary Lou McDonald or Michelle O’Neill are standing up next week to declare a Sinn Fein victory, does anyone seriously believe that in their victory speech the border poll issue won’t be front and centre? That their victory gives them a mandate? Of course [it] will.

“I am simply alerting people to that reality and giving them a clear choice in this election.”

The DUP’s manifesto focuses on its five-point plan, which comprises proposals to grow the economy, support the NHS, improve education, help families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and remove the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Other pledges include investing an extra £1bn to cut hospital waiting lists through partnership with the independent sector, supporting the creation of 20,000 jobs in the next five years and delivering 30 hours of free childcare a week to families.

Sir Jeffrey also reiterated that it was ultimately down to Westminster whether his party returned to government or not, saying the protocol must be removed before that can happen.

He also insisted that people wanted Stormont to work.

“We want to ensure Northern Ireland’s place in the UK is secure,” Sir Jeffrey said.

“That does mean removing the Irish Sea border, which impacts on all of us all.”

Number 10 is expected to include a bill in the Queen’s Speech which would override large parts of the protocol.

“We welcome the prospect of the government taking action,” the DUP leader said.

“I believe our strategy is working. We would welcome a clear commitment from the government to resolve the issues of the Irish Sea border.

“The quicker that happens, the sooner political and economic stability in Northern Ireland will be restored.”

Most of the party’s 30 election candidates were at the launch event, though one notable absentee was former leader Edwin Poots, who is contesting the South Belfast seat.

The DUP said Mr Poots was at a hustings event in the constituency.