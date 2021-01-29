Border poll 'inevitable' says RTE's retiring northern editor Tommie Gorman

Sligo man steps down this spring after 41 years with the broadcaster

First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill pictured at the Executive news conference at the ‘Hill of the O'Neill’ venue in Dungannon, Co Tyrone.

RTE’s retiring northern editor Tommie Gorman has said it's "inevitable" that a unity referendum will take place in the future.

Mr Gorman’s employer said he was the “beating heart” of RTE News after announcing the journalist from Sligo was stepping down this spring after 41 years with the broadcaster.

He has chronicled the ups and downs of the peace process for two decades.

A poll by LucidTalk for The Sunday Times last weekend found a majority of people in Northern Ireland would like to see a referendum on the reunification of Ireland within the next five years.

Speaking to The Late Late Show on RTE tonight on the question of a border poll, Mr Gorman told host Ryan Tubridy: "The biggest achievement of the last 20/30 years in this country is that we stopped the killing. There's not a day in Northern Ireland when you would be working that you wouldn't come across somebody who has the scars of that time. Humes' vision won out, live and let live, try and get on together.

"I think it's inevitable, the Scots have the Assembly elections coming up in May, we will see what they do. I think it's inevitable that debate is going to take place."

He also reflected on border issues in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I think that in ways one begins to learn from the other (North and South). This week I saw Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill speaking together and they were on the same page. Yes, there are politics at play at times and there are different traditions. I do think there is an exchange of information, it's not perfect but I see it as a glass half full. I don't think it's two different worlds."

Mr Gorman was RTE’s Europe editor before moving to Belfast in 2001.

He interviewed Roy Keane after the footballer’s row with manager Mick McCarthy in the Republic of Ireland team’s Japan 2002 World Cup training camp on the island of Saipan.

Mr Gorman also tracked down poet Seamus Heaney on a Greek island after he had won the Nobel Prize for Literature.

He was diagnosed with cancer in 1994.

Stormont First Minister Arlene Foster said Mr Gorman always encouraged others facing difficult circumstances following his own public health challenges.

She said he tried to understand what made political leaders like her tick.

“I will miss Tommie incredibly from the political world but of course I do consider him a friend and that will continue and I wish him and Ceara and all of the family many happy years of retirement.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: “Tommie has given decades of selfless service to the people of this island, reporting on some of the worst aspects of our recent history, but always seeking to tell human stories about the endless possibilities of our peace.

“I have always been particularly grateful for his commitment to telling the stories of people in Derry and I know the people of this city hold him in high regard as a result.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said Mr Gorman was an "essential part" of the peace process and "the quintessential professional who earned the trust of all who dealt with him".

RTE’s northern correspondent, Vincent Kearney, will take over as editor in the spring.

Mr Gorman said of his successor tonight: "He's a smashing fella and there's going to be a structure there, somebody will get Vincent's current job. I like to think of handing over a place that's relevant and I think the RTE as a public service broadcaster is in a good place. I think the pandemic has asked of it what's its role.

He added: "I go with a good heart and I'm also very thankful that I got this far without screwing up! I started a job in a new newspaper in Ballina and I have been going at it for 44 years and I've had the time. Jesus, I've lived the dream, it has been great."