Boris Bridge: Plan to assess link between Northern Ireland and Scotland branded 'pipe dream' by Michelle O'Neill

Further feasibility study on the idea of a 'Boris Bridge'

An official feasibility study into the possibility of building a bridge or tunnel between Northern Ireland and Scotland has been slammed as a "pipe dream" by Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill.

The deupty First Minister described it on social media as a "smokescreen" for the current situation that has developed surrounding Brexit.

In her tweet, Mrs O'Neill said: "The pipe dream bridge between the North and Scotland is a smokescreen for the Brexit fallout amongst the unionists who engineered it on both sides of the Irish Sea."

The idea of a tunnel or bridge between the two nations has previously been welcomed by figures in the unionist community, with Sammy Wilson saying Boris Johnson can "win back the trust" of unionists by building it.

The report, by Network Rail boss Sir Peter Hendy, has tasked two experts to lead a "discrete piece of work" to assess the feasibility of a bridge or tunnel between Northern Ireland and the British mainland.

Saying devolution had led to a “lack of attention to connectivity”, Sir Peter said the aim of the review was to “level up” the whole of the UK.

The news of the official feasibility study on Tuesday has been dismissed by the SDLP's Nichola Mallon.

Branding the review as a “gross breach of trust”, Mrs Mallon suggested the resources around a bridge or tunnel could be spent better and said the government should focus on "commitments already made" for projects in Northern Ireland.

“I have engaged with the Connectivity Review in good faith,” she said.

“I fundamentally believe that connecting our communities and working together to tackle the climate crisis is in the substantial common interests of all the people we represent.

SDLP deputy leader Nichola Mallon (Peter Morrison/PA)

“The narrow focus of the review on Tory manifesto pledges, however, represents a total breach of trust.

“I have consistently made clear that the enormous resource required to establish a fixed link bridge or tunnel could be much better spent addressing the priorities of people in our communities.

“I am bitterly disappointed with the attitude of the British Government, which is obsessed with centralising spending power in areas of devolved responsibility.

“I remain open to working with Ministers in London but there needs to be a marked change of attitude and priority to meet the needs of people here.

“That must start with respect. Respect for devolution and for locally elected, locally accountable Ministers.”

Looking into wider aspects of connectivity throughout the UK, a consultation is also to be launched this spring looking into reforming air passenger duty - a tax on passenger flights from UK airports - in a bid to improve transport connecting all four nations.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the plans were part of his desire to “build back better” after the coronavirus crisis.

He also added that he wanted to bring “every corner of the UK closer together”.

“We will harness the incredible power of infrastructure to level up parts of our country that have too long been left off the transport map,” said Mr Johnson.

“This pioneering review by Sir Peter Hendy gives us the tools we need to deliver on our ambitions for a UK-wide transport network that encompasses sea, rail, and road.

“I also want to cut passenger duty on domestic flights so we can support connectivity across the country.”