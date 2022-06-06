Boris Johnson facing secret rebellion by Tory MPs, say plotters

The Prime Minister could face a no-confidence vote as early as this week, with the support of 180 Tory MPs needed for him to hold onto his job.

Backers have suggested that he is all but certain to win any ballot because the ‘payroll vote’ of 173 ministers and parliamentary aides is almost enough to get him past the threshold of support from half the Tories’ 359 MPs.

But one backbencher who has called for Mr Johnson’s resignation said he could not take the votes of members of his government for granted.

“It is a secret ballot and in the privacy of the polling booth, it is far from certain that all of his ministers will vote to keep him in office,” said the MP.

“Some of them have very small majorities and will be worried for their seats.

“Some of them may think they would prosper better under another leader, and some of them just don’t like what he is doing to the party.

“The majority of backbenchers will vote to remove him, but the secret to getting over the line will be how many ministers and parliamentary private secretaries, who have said nothing because it would cost them their jobs, will join them.”

The MP said the result of a confidence vote will be “very close”, and predicted that even if Mr Johnson scrapes home by a narrow margin, he will be terminally wounded.

“At that point, I think it is ‘men in grey suits’ time, and members of the Cabinet will be telling him it is time to go,” said the backbencher. “Any normal person would resign.”

Some Tory rebels believe that the chair of the backbench 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, has already received the 54 letters required to trigger a no-confidence ballot, with one source suggesting the tally could be as high as 67.

Sir Graham has maintained a scrupulous silence over the figure, and some at Westminster believe that he may have be waiting for the end of the Platinum Jubilee weekend to tot up the total, after he said that counting letters was “not a regular pastime” for him.

If the threshold is passed, he would be expected to inform the PM before calling a vote as early as tomorrow or Wednesday.

(c) The Independent