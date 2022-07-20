Boris Johnson in tribute to victims of Bloody Friday and London park bombings in final PMQs

UUP leader Doug Beattie also paid his own tribute

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has paid tribute to the victims of the Regents and Hyde Park bombings and Bloody Friday in his final PMQs

Boris Johnson has paid tribute to those who lost their lives during the bombing of Regent’s and Hyde Park in London and Bloody Friday.

He was speaking at the start of his last Prime Minister’s Questions as PM.

Taking to the despatch box, Mr Johnson said “Today marks the 40th anniversary of bombings in Regents and Hyde Park and tomorrow sees the 50th anniversary of Bloody Friday.

“Such terror by the Provisional IRA was barbaric, shameful and brought untold grief to countless families and our thoughts are with all those that lost loved ones during The Troubles.

“We as a government remain determined to build a better, shared future for all the people of Northern Ireland.”

The bombings of Regent’s and Hyde Park took place on July 20 1982. Eleven people died after the Provisional IRA attacked military ceremonies taking place in the parks.

Bloody Friday is the name given to 21 July 1972 when a series of IRA planted bombs all went off within minutes of each other in Belfast. Nine people died with over 100 people injured in the blasts, which were scattered over the city centre.

Wednesday marks the final edition of Prime Minister’s Questions with Boris Johnson as Prime Minister after his resignation earlier this month.

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie also paused to remember the victims of the Troubles atrocities and said the families involved deserve “deserve truth and justice”.

“It was a dreadful day that caused carnage and suffering, with the families of the victims enduring pain and grief to this very day,” Mr Beattie said.

“The murderous template of Bloody Friday and the targeting of civilians was followed in further IRA bomb attacks on civilians in Claudy a mere ten days later on 31 July 1972, Coleraine on 12 June 1973, La Mon in February 1978 and of course in Omagh in August 1998 to name but a few.

“There are those today who wish to whitewash the crimes of the IRA and rewrite the history of the Troubles. They are very enthusiastic when it comes to pursuing police officers and soldiers for events of 50 years ago, whilst taking great offence if the Police seek to even question republicans about the atrocities committed by the IRA.”

He added: “The so-called ‘republican movement’ holds the truth about many murders and maimings including those responsible for Bloody Friday, Hyde Park and Regents Park.

"They may want the world to forget about the crimes of the IRA and focus instead on the actions of the security forces who were battling desperately to prevent even greater loss of life and prevent a full scale civil war from breaking out, but they will not be allowed to succeed.

"We pause to remember the innocent victims of the IRA murdered on Bloody Friday, in Hyde Park and Regent's Park, as they went about their daily business.”