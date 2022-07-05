Boris Johnson leadership plunged into chaos as Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resign

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis reported to be supporting PM Belfast-born minister Conor Burns offers 'full support' to Boris Johnson

Both the Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid have resigned from the Cabinet, heaping further pressure on Boris Johnson. However Brandon Lewis is understood to still support his leader.

The pair have both resigned over the scandal that is engulfing Number 10 and writing on Twitter, Mr Sunak said: "I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

There has yet to be any public statement from the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis, however reports have emerged that he is still supportive of Mr Johnson.

Meanwhile, Mr Javid said in a tweet: "I have spoken to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care.

"It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience."

Tuesday evening has also seen a number of more minor MPs resign as Parliamentary Private Secretaries.

However, some senior allies have publicly come out in support of the PM, including the Northern Ireland Minister Conor Burns.

Speaking in Parliament, Mr Burns said Mr Johnson has his "ongoing and full support".

"When the Prime Minister asked me to serve as minister of state in the Northern Ireland Office last September I became only the second minister in the 50-year history of the Northern Ireland Office to serve who is from Northern Ireland," he said.

"And as someone who is a Catholic, a supporter of the union, from Belfast, I feel passionately about Northern Ireland and her wonderful people.

"And I express tonight my enduring gratitude to the Prime Minister for that opportunity to serve.

"And as has often been said in the past, the best way to keep a secret is to say something on the floor of the House of Commons, so from this despatch box tonight I use this opportunity to express my ongoing and full support to my right honourable friend the Prime Minister as he helps us move to a position where we restore the power-sharing institutions that the people of Northern Ireland need so much."

Locally, Stormont politicians also rallied to call on Mr Johnson to resign.

UUP MLA Steve AIken tweeted: "Sad reflection & damning indictment on integrity of this government-that the mendacity of @BorisJohnson on multiple levels is only now causing Cabinet to do right thing.

"Is it too much to hope for the restoration of responsibility & trustworthiness now?"

Meanwhile, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood directed a simple tweet to the Prime Minister, writing: "Right, just go will ye."

Earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied lying to aides about his knowledge of allegations against Chris Pincher.

No 10 spokespeople and ministers have given a series of differing explanations about what Mr Johnson's knowledge of the situation had been.

Asked if he lied to them, Mr Johnson said: "No and let me explain what happened. We are talking about a series of appointments over seven years.

"Chris Pincher came into government as deputy chief whip before I became Prime Minister, he was move to the Foreign Office, he then went on to be a minister for housing and we then moved him back to be deputy chief whip.

"About two and a half years ago I got this complaint, it was something that was only raised with me very cursorily but I wish that we had, I in particular, had acted on it and that he had not continued in government because he then went on, I'm afraid, to behave, as far as we can see, according to the allegations that we have, very, very badly.

"I'm sorry for those who have been badly affected by it."

How the day unfolded: