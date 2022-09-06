Boris Johnson makes final speech as prime minister, as UUP leader Doug Beattie brands him a bad leader for NI

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says Liz Truss committed to Northern IrelandNew prime minister should ‘distance herself’ from Boris Johnson says Sinn Fein’s John Finucane

As Boris Johnson made his final speech as prime minister on Tuesday morning, the Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie branded him as having been bad for Northern Ireland.

Mr Johnson made his final farewell speech in Downing Street before newly crowned Conservative Party leader Liz Truss officially takes over later in the day.

During the short speech to crowds gathered, Mr Johnson hailed his Brexit deal, the Covid-19 vaccine rollout and the UK’s support for Ukraine.

“I am now like one of those booster rockets that has fulfilled its function and I will now be gently re-entering the atmosphere and splashing down invisibly on some remote and obscure corner of the Pacific,” he said.

“I will be offering this government nothing but the most fervent support. I say to my fellow conservatives it is time for politics to be over folks.

“It is time for all of us to get behind Liz Truss. I am proud to have discharged the promises I made to my party when you were kind enough to choose me. As I leave, I believe our union is so strong.”

Speaking about his time in charge, Mr Beattie said the outgoing leader “has certainly not been good for Northern Ireland” and said he “has not been truthful” over the protocol and the aspects of the Brexit withdrawal agreement which affected goods crossing the Irish Sea.

The set of trading arrangements that have created checks on goods moving into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK and are strongly opposed by all unionists here.

Speaking to BBC NI’s Good morning Ulster programme, Mr Beattie also said he could “see why some people would say no” to the Northern Ireland Secretary job, after reports a number of Westminster MPs have turned down the offer of the role by Ms Truss ahead of her cabinet announcement.

It comes as DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he is confident Ms Truss is committed to making sure Northern Ireland is “part of the United Kingdom” and Sinn Fein MP John Finucane said Ms Truss should “distance herself” from Mr Johnson.

“I don’t think he [Mr Johnson] has been good for the country whatsoever, he has certainly not been good for Northern Ireland, he has not been truthful,” Mr Beattie said.

“The protocol came about and it is a bad deal because he was untruthful and didn’t listen to what was being said to him.

“I don’t think he has been a good prime minister. I think we are in a degree of change and I hope that is change for the good.”

On the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland job, Mr Beattie said whoever takes the position must “understand” people here better.

“I can see why some people would say no. It says we are a difficult portfolio and of course we are we are a complicated portfolio in many ways,” he added.

“Whoever is Secretary of State must invest time and energy in Northern Ireland they need to be here more they need to be talking to the people more they need to understand the people far better than some of them have done previously.

“I have only met her [Liz Truss] once. I met her earlier this year. I had a very nice conversation and we talked about the protocol and talked about the way forward.

“We talked about how Northern Ireland politicians should be consulted more. When I spoke to Liz Truss that is what I said to her, that we need more input from Northern Ireland to fix the problems we have.

“I think in some cases, both sides both sides have been poking each other in the eye. Everybody will take a side on this and that is the problem.

“I would rather have people talking and sorting things out and if article 16 being triggered focuses minds to sit down and deal with the issues... then let’s do that.

“Article 16 is not an extreme measure article 16 is a measure of the protocol.”

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he thinks there has been “real progress” in addressing the protocol.

"I think she is a committed unionist. Any conversations I have ever had with her she speaks fondly of Northern Ireland,” he said.

"I believe the glass is more than half full, that we have made real progress in addressing the very real difficulties caused by the protocol but there is still some way to go.

"Liz Truss gave me a commitment she would follow through and introduce legislation, she did that. I can only base Liz Truss on what I have seen so far.

"Far from wanting to abandon Northern Ireland, far from not believing in the union, I think she wants Northern Ireland to be part of the United Kingdom.”

Mr Finucane said Ms Truss must “recognise to facilitate the lack of an Executive here... is simply not an option anymore”.

"I think there is now the opportunity for the incoming prime minister to depart to distance herself from the actions and policies of her predecessor which caused enormous damage to politics generally but particularly to anyone living here,” he said.

“We need an Executive to play its role in alleviating the pain people are going through. It will be interesting to see if Liz Truss takes a very different tack from her predecessor Boris Johnson.”

Meanwhile, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said she has written to Ms Truss following her speech on Monday and “appealed to her to prioritise getting restoration of the Assembly and institutions”.

"I think what was notable for her acceptance speech was that Northern Ireland was not on her agenda,” Ms Long added.

"There are bigger issues happening across the UK and indeed internationally. I wrote to Liz Truss yesterday and addressed the issue of the ongoing crisis in the Executive and Assembly and appealed to her to prioritise getting restoration of the Assembly and institutions and also prioritise reform of those institutions.”

When asked if she was sad to see Mr Johnson leave office, the leader simply replied “no”.