Boris Johnson NI intervention ‘not entirely unhelpful’ says Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt

Lord Mandelson: Ex-PM ‘trying to wreck’ protocol deal because he's opposed to Rishi Sunak

There is still “hard work to be done” on the Northern Ireland Protocol, a senior Conservative MP has said.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said any deal must work for all communities in Northern Ireland.

She also said an intervention by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the matter was not "entirely unhelpful”.

It comes amid mounting speculation that a deal to resolve issues around the contentious post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland is set to be announced.

There is speculation a deal could be presented to MPs as soon as this week.

Speaking on Sky’s Sophy Ridge show, Ms Mordaunt said: “There are encouraging signs but the Prime Minister has said that there is still hard work to be done and everyone will be pulling together to ensure that we’re giving that deal the best chance possible.”

It comes following similar comments from Rishi Sunak following his trip to Northern Ireland to meet party leaders on Thursday and Friday.

Ms Mordaunt said that negotiations were focussed on finding a solution that works for “all communities” in Northern Ireland.

“This has to be acceptable to all communities in Northern Ireland and the EU is aware of that,” she said.

“That’s the test, it’s not what I or any member of the Commons thinks, it’s the people of northern Ireland.

“I think good progress has been made but clearly there is still more to be done. Both sides of the negotiations have said we’re not there yet but those negotiations are still progressing and there are optimistic signs.”

She also spoke of the DUP’s tests for protocol plans – one of which is that Northern Irish people must have a say in the laws that govern them. This has been a sticking point in negotiations due to the role of the European Court of Justice.

“The DUP’s tests are not a random wish-list, they are promises that we have made to the people of NI. That is the bar that this deal has to get over,” she said.

“The Prime Minister is focused on removing those practical difficulties but he has also been talking about the democratic deficit.

“He’s been talking about ensuring that the people of northern Ireland through their representatives are able to have a say on any future regulation that they might be subject to,” she added.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says "progress has been made" over NI Protocol

The Government has indicated a successful outcome would mean the Protocol Bill - tabled at Westminster under Mr Johnson's leadership but paused when Mr Sunak entered No 10 - would no longer be required.

Mr Johnson faced accusations of "trying to wreck" any deal after a source close to ex-prime minister said on Saturday night that "his general thinking is that it would be a great mistake to drop the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill".

His intervention has raised concerns over a potential rebellion by Eurosceptic Tory backbenchers if Mr Sunak's changes are put to a vote in Parliament.

Ms Mordaunt said Mr Johnson's intervention over Brexit was not "completely unhelpful".

She added: “Well, Boris is being Boris. But I wouldn't say this is a completely unhelpful intervention. And I think as I say, the Prime Minister, I think, will acknowledge that having the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill there, having the work that the former prime minister did has helped us get where we are.

"But it's always been our preference to try and have a negotiated settlement and that is what everyone is working to."

She also said: "The intervention by a source close to the previous prime minister is helpful to remind the EU of that Bill, and what this deal actually has to deliver."

Former Northern Ireland secretary Lord Mandelson said: "There's nothing that Boris Johnson is doing now or, indeed, throughout our recent history with the European Union that could possibly be described as helpful.

"He's wrecking, he's trying to wreck the thing because he's opposed to the Prime Minister.

"He wants and his supporters want to undermine the Prime Minister."

Labour peer Lord Hain, another former Northern Ireland secretary, said Mr Johnson was "mischief-making" after he "created this mess" and "failed to resolve the issues" over a number of years.

The DUP is blocking a government from being formed in Stormont in protest at the arrangements and said its seven tests must be met for its boycott to end.

Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former Business Secretary, said he backed the DUP's tests as "extremely reasonable".

But Alliance leader Naomi Long said that "irrespective" of the DUP's tests, the "bottom line" for the majority of people in the region was retaining dual market access to the EU and UK in any deal.

The issue of the ECJ's role should not be "blown out of all proportion", she told Sky News.

"In order to remain part of the single market, there are certain things that we have to adapt to in Northern Ireland. One of those is where the final point of decision making on disputes will be.

"Unionism treat it as though it is a constitutional issue. Most businesses, I think most people, treat it as a pragmatic solution to a problem which needs to be resolved".